Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices continue to touch new heights

Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday have witnessed another hike. After the fresh hike of Rs 0.09 the petrol price in Delhi has touched a new high of Rs 83.49 per litre, diesel rates after a hike of Rs 0.16 has touched a high of Rs 74.79 per litre.

Fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai, after the fresh hike retail price of petrol in Mumbai has touched a high of Rs 90.84 petrol litre and diesel is being retailed at Rs 79.40 per litre. Rising fuel prices have burnt a hole in the pocket of people in the country. The country is witnessing a continues and steep rise in fuel prices since August 2018.