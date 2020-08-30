158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Business Other News 30 Aug 2020 ED raids firms runni ...
Business, In Other News

ED raids firms running Chinese betting apps, freezes bank accounts

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
The federal probe agency said it has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after conducting raids at multiple premises
ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps. (Representative Image)
 ED freezes 4 bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 cr after raids on firms running Chinese betting apps. (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against companies which allegedly ran numerous Chinese betting apps and websites in India, and moved crores of funds across the shores by using "lax regulatory" mechanism of online wallets, according to a statement.

The federal probe agency said it has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after conducting raids at multiple premises of companies involved in running Chinese betting apps.

 

This is the second action of a central probe agency against Chinese entities operating in the country. The Income Tax Department had early this month raided a Chinese national and his Indian associates for allegedly running a hawala racket using shell firms.

The ED said searches were carried out at 15 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Pune on Friday under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Searches were conducted on the registered offices of the companies, their directors and chartered accountants involved in illegally running online betting apps from websites which are hosted from outside India," it said on Saturday.

 

"During the course of search, ED has seized 17 hard disks, five laptops, phones, crucial incriminating documents and has also frozen Rs 46.96 crore held in 4 HSBC Bank accounts," the statement said.

The money laundering case is based on an FIR filed by the Telangana Police in Hyderabad against the accused early this year under various sections of the IPC and the Telangana State Gambling Act, the Prize Chits and the Money Circulation Scheme Act, it said.

The police FIR was filed against Dokypay Technology Private Limited, Linkyun Technolgy Private Limited and others, and three people, including a Chinese national, were arrested.

 

Those arrested were identified as Yan Hao, the Chinese national, Dhiraj Sarkar and Ankit Kapoor.

The ED said these men were adopting a "novel modus operandi for doing online betting scam".

The probe found that "with the help of some Indian chartered accountants, some Chinese nationals floated multiple Indian companies, it said.

"Initially dummy Indian directors were used to incorporate the companies and after some time Chinese nationals travelled to India and took directorship in these companies," the ED said.

 

The agency said it found that some locals were hired and "used to open bank accounts with HSBC Bank and trade accounts with online wallets namely Paytm, Cashfree, Razorpay, etc."

The agency alleged that these "online wallets had lax due diligence mechanisms and their non-reporting of suspicious transactions to the regulatory authorities helped the accused companies to launch pan-India operations".

The ED said it suspects that "apart from indulging in banned activities like online betting, this network of companies with their reliance on online wallets and their lax regulatory systems could have been used for hawala transactions as well".

 

Detailing role of the online wallets in its statement, the agency said, Analysis of two bank accounts of Dokypay Technology Private Ltd revealed that in the last year, the account has seen collection of Rs 1,268 crore out of which Rs 300 crore came via Paytm payment gateway and around Rs 600 crore was transferred out via Paytm payment gateway."

"Account analysis of Linkyun Technolgy revealed a similar pattern. It was also found that outward foreign remittances to the extent of Rs 120 crore (was made) from these accounts," it added.

 

"Large unexplained financial transactions are also seen with other Indian companies who are running online Chinese dating apps for Indian customers," the ED said.

Talking about the modus operandi, it said once bank accounts were opened, the "internet access credentials were couriered by the Indian employees to China" and major payment instructions came from the beneficial owners who were safely ensconced in China, it said.

"Accused companies floated large numbers of similar looking websites which were hosted through Cloudfare, USA. These websites attracted gullible persons to become members and to place bets on various online apps which promised attractive rewards on simple games of chance," it said.

 

The agency said these entities hired a network of agents to attract new customers for these betting games.

"These agents created closed Telegram and WhatsApp groups and attracted lakhs of gullible Indians. Referral codes were used to privately invite new members. This also helped the sponsoring member to earn commission. Paytm and Cashfree were used to collect money and pay commission to all these agent members," it said.

Hundreds of websites were created to promote online betting under the garb of e-commerce, it said.

The ED found that all such websites were "not activated daily". Some were activated for placing bets and information on daily active websites was shared with members using Telegram groups, the statement said.

 

The agency said the probe in the case is still underway and it is in the "process of obtaining information from online wallet companies, HSBC Bank, ROC

...
Tags: money laundering, pmla, enforcement directorate, chinese betting apps
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

ASEAN, 8 other countries call for strengthening regional supply chains. (Representative Image- AFP)

ASEAN countries, 8 others including India to strengthen regional supply chains

Coca-Cola to cut thousands of jobs as COVID-19 hits sales. (ANI Photo)

Coca-Cola to cut 4,000 jobs after coronavirus hits Q2 profits

Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion. (PTI Photo)

Reliance to acquire Future Group's retail business for Rs 24,713 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen.

Centre writes to states on options of borrowing money to meet GST revenue shortfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ASEAN countries, 8 others including India to strengthen regional supply chains

ASEAN, 8 other countries call for strengthening regional supply chains. (Representative Image- AFP)

GoAir repatriates 50,000 Indians in over 300 flights from Gulf countries

GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians. (PTI Photo)

Power ministry advises telcos to cap late payment surcharge at 12%

Government asks gencos, telcos to cap late payment surcharge at 12 pc. (PTI Photo)

Rs 1000 crore production, 8000 jobs lost due to anti-dumping duty on VSF

The Southern India Mills Association is demanding removal of the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple yarn.

GST collection slips over 14% to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections in July fall 14% due to COVID lockdown. (Photo-ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham