search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Huge investment for hospitality sector in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Much of the investments are likely to be in mid-scale chains with multiple properties.
During 2016-2017, investments in to the hospitality sector revived and was recorded at USD 0.68 billion. (Representational image)
 During 2016-2017, investments in to the hospitality sector revived and was recorded at USD 0.68 billion. (Representational image)

Chennai: Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are among the chief cities which are likely to receive a major investment. Much of the investments are likely to be in mid-scale chains with multiple properties that can eventually be eligible for REIT listings, acquisitions and buy-outs of operational properties as well as follow-up investments in hotel room aggregators.

During 2016-2017, investments in to the hospitality sector revived and was recorded at USD 0.68 billion. “With increased interest from private equity (PE) / venture capital  (VC) players, the sector is likely to witness USD 0.5-0.6 billion annual investment during 2018-2022. The sector is likely to expect an investment of USD 2.8 billion by 2022,” says Gorakh Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Meraqi.

 

Most of the investments are likely to be in mid-scale chains with multiple properties, which can eventually be eligible for REIT listings, acquisitions and buy-outs of operational properties as well as follow-up investments in hotel room aggregators. Major investment is likely to be in Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad as these cities constitute for almost 65 % of the total demand for additional rooms, Gorakh said.

According to a report released by strategic real estate advisory firm Meraqi, titled as ‘Focus: India Hospitality Industry’, outlines the performance of hospitality sector across major cities, forecasts demand and analyses the impact of disruptive changes in the market dynamics. The report says a total room requirement of 32,400 additional rooms is projected across the top seven cities by 2022. In which 44% will be added in the mid-scale segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2022.

With increased urbanisation and rising affluence, tier II & III cities are expected to witness 19,500 total room additions by 2022, thereby increasing inventory market share from the current 44% to 48%.

...
Tags: hospitality sector, investment, reit listings
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Muhammad Yavar Dhala

Chennai: India International Leather Fair will be big this year

While 79 CIRPs ended in resolution, 302 cases had entered into liquidation, which is a very high proportion. (Representational Image)

Insolvency cases are getting delayed

T-Hub start-ups have raised $80 million, of which $68 million was raised by 75 start-ups who were part of the corporate innovation programme.

New T-Hub CEO concerned about funding

The cost to the union government exchequer would be 0.43 per cent of GDP, while the cost to the combined state government exchequer would be 0.27 per cent of GDP.  (Representational Image)

Subsidy is better than loan waiver



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Insolvency cases are getting delayed

While 79 CIRPs ended in resolution, 302 cases had entered into liquidation, which is a very high proportion. (Representational Image)

Gems & jewellery sector seeks cut in gold import duty to 4 pc

India's trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to USD 12.96 billion in June, 2017. (Photo: Pixabay)

Digital economy will hit a drastic slow down if cybersecurity issues not addressed

Physical convergence of IoT, offensive AI, cloud computing, data security, and online channel threats will be “growth” areas for cybercrime in 2019.

Indian M&E sector to grow at 11.7 per cent, says report

India is pushing for a revenue-sharing agreement with China under the proposed mega trade deal RCEP to ensure that domestic film producers get their rightful dues.

Arun Jaitley hits out at CBI on bankers

Arun Jaitley
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham