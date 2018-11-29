search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Jaitley: Need GST Council like federal institution in healthcare, farm sector

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
As many as 3 lakh poor people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the last one-and-a-half months.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday made a case for developing a federal institution like GST Council in the healthcare and farm sector.

He hoped that such a federal body in healthcare sector should face least resistance from states, since the welfare schemes would be implemented through the states, with Centre only coordinating it.

 

"The federal institution experiment of the GST having succeeded ....there are two other sectors which eminently require federal institutions of this kind. "The GST was constitutionally provided for. Those areas are not constitutionally provided for, but political maturity can impose on governments to try that experiment. One is healthcare and one is agriculture," Jaitley said while addressing the CII Health Summit.

Listing out the necessity for setting up such a federal body, he said the states and Centre both spend on healthcare and have their respective schemes. The Minister, however, did not elaborate on the details of benefits which may accrue to the farm sector.

Jaitley said the states have their hospital, and the Centre is also establishing institutes of eminence across the country. The Centre has implemented Ayushman Bharat, and states also have similar schemes, he said.

"All these needs to be merged so that the benefit of these merged resources starts to benefit patient population of the country. Obviously it will be implemented through the states, with Centre coordinating it.

"And if you have a federal institution, ultimately this is not a turf issue if my scheme is better than your scheme. It is essentially a welfare issue, whether the patients in my state are better than the patients in other states. Whether they have more facilities. Every state would stand to benefit if this coordination with such a federal institution actually came up between the Centre and states," Jaitley added.

In the run up to the implementation of India's biggest indirect tax overhaul Goods and Services Tax on July 1, 2017, the Centre and states had agreed to set up a GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising finance ministers of all states.

"We have had 31 meeting and taken several decisions, all unanimously. So common tax system came up, merging central and state tax by virtue of a federal body which was coordinating it. That's India's first experiment by creating a federal institution.

"Healthcare is an area where there would be least resistance (for a federal institution), because its an welfare targeted programmes where we can move significantly a long way in making sure India remains healthier," he said.

Recalling the roll out of healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, Jaitley said when the scheme was being conceptualised, there were discussions on whether it will succeed, how will private sector hospital treat patients, how will the queues and footfalls at hospitals be handled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September launched the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana which aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

As many as 3 lakh poor people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the last one-and-a-half months.

"I foresee in next 3-4 years, this figure exponentially increasing as the campaign would be picking up so that the awareness that such a facility is available and this would lead to a far greater realisation and patients going to these institutions and institutions also improving in terms of expertise," Jaitley said.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, gst council, healthcare, farm sector, ayushman bharat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RBI may infuse another Rs 1.6 lakh crore by March

Reserve Bank of India

Petrol price dips below Rs 74 mark, diesel wipes off all hike

Petrol price in Delhi was cut by 50 paisa to Rs 73.57 per litre, according to a price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers. (Photo: ANI)

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana a boon for general insurers

Revealing the fact while replying to an RTI query, the agriculture ministry said about 10 private insurance companies have earned Rs 15,795 crore in premium over a two-year.

H-1B Visa woes: 26 small firms promoted by Indians disqualified

Some of these companies were debarred/disqualified earlier too by the DOL for a period of 2 to 3 years between 2014 and 2017.

Sensex rises nearly 200 points on positive global cues

The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 35.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 10,725.60. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham