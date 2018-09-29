search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Fuel prices continue to touch new heights, petrol costs Rs 90.75/ litre in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Sep 29, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 11:03 am IST
In Mumbai, a litre of petrol has touched Rs 90.75 per litre (increased by Rs 0.22).
Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

Prices of petrol rose in New Delhi too, where the fuel is being retailed at Rs 83.40 per litre.

Diesel prices also touched a historic high on Saturday, In Mumbai, diesel has been capped at Rs 79.23 per litre (increased by Rs 0.22) while in Delhi it fetched Rs 74.63 (increased by Rs 0.21) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai.

A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs 83.22 and Rs 73.42, respectively in the national capital on Friday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on fuel prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices petroleum products.

Tags: fuel prices, petrol, diesel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




