Business, In Other News
Business, In Other News

Nirav Modi remanded to custody, extradition trial from May 11 in UK court

PTI
Published Apr 29, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Two additional charges of "causing disappearance of evidence" and “criminal intimidation to cause death” were added
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in custody until 11 May, when his five-day trial will take place in a part-remote setting.

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest last year, appeared before a UK court via videolink. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via tele-conference due to the COVID-19 related social distancing procedures in place across UK courts.

 

District Judge Samuel Goozee, who presided over the case management hearing, expressed some reservations about the extradition hearing going ahead next month as scheduled under the current lockdown. But it was agreed between all parties that a trial run of the court’s CVP, or common viewing platform, will take place during a lawyers-only hearing on 7 May ahead of the final hearing.

"Some prisons are producing prisoners in person, so I will direct Wandsworth Prison to produce Modi in person for the trial from May 11. If that is not practicable, his participation by live link remains a backstop,” Judge Goozee concluded.

It was agreed that a limited number of legal representatives will be present physically in court for the trial as witnesses give their evidence via videolink. Modi will be able to observe the proceedings either from the dock, if the prison authorities agree to a physical transfer, or via the judiciary’s common viewing system from Wandsworth Prison.

The five-day hearing from 11 May relates to the Indian government’s extradition request certified by the UK government last year. The case has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and relates to a large-scale fraud upon an Indian PSU through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of understanding (LoUs) and the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

Two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death” were added on by the CBI and certified earlier this year.

“The 11 May extradition hearing is going ahead and the new request (two additional offences part of the CBI case) has not been joined but will be dealt with at a separate later hearing, probably in July,” said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Judge Goozee has set 4 May as the deadline for the skeleton arguments, draft charges and any further evidence to be presented in the case. In reference to the “wealth of documentary evidence relied on in the case”, he has sought an agreed pre-trial reading list by the end of this week.

Most of the legal cases in the UK have incorporated videolink and telephonic options where possible, with all new jury trials suspended amid the social distancing rules in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He was arrested on 19 March, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges of fraud and money laundering brought by the Indian government.

...
Tags: cbi, clare montgomery, coronavirus lockdown, covid-19, diamond merchant, ed, extradition warrant, jewellery expert, lous, mehul choksi extradition hearing, money laundering charges, nirav modi, pnb, punjab national bank, scotland yard, wandsworth prison
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


