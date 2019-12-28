Business Other News 28 Dec 2019 Internet shutdowns c ...
Business, In Other News

Internet shutdowns costing telcos dearly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANKALP PHARTIYAL
Published Dec 28, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after Parliament passed the controversial legislation.
Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after Parliament passed the controversial legislation. To quell protests, government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such internet suspensions have been criticised by internet freedom activists.
 Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after Parliament passed the controversial legislation. To quell protests, government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such internet suspensions have been criticised by internet freedom activists.

NEW DELHI: Mobile operators are losing around Rs 2.45 crore in revenue every hour they are forced to suspend internet services on government orders to control protests against the citizenship law, a top lobby group said on Friday.

Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after Parliament passed the controversial legislation. To quell protests, government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such internet suspensions have been criticised by internet freedom activists.

 

On Friday, mobile internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh, a telecoms industry source said.

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world, according to Swedish telecoms gearmaker Ericsson. The country is the biggest market by users for social media firm Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp.

Internet shutdowns should not be the first course of action, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts mobile carriers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries’ Jio Infocomm as its members.

“We’ve highlighted the cost of these shutdowns,” COAI director general Rajan Mathews told Reuters. “According to our computation at the end of 2019, with the increase in online activities we believe the cost (of internet shutdowns) is close to Rs 24.5 million for an hour of internet shutdown.”

The revenue losses will pile on to the woes of the telecoms sector, bruised by a price war and saddled with a combined $13 billion in overdue payments following a Supreme Court ruling in October.

The bans follows an unprecedented shutdown of internet and text messaging services in parts of Delhi last week, widening a communications clampdown in restive areas stretching from disputed Kashmir to the northeast.

Internet services in Kashmir were suspended for over 140 days since New Delhi relegated its status to a federal administered territory from a state, making it the longest such shutdown in a democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.

...
Tags: mobile operators, citizenship law, social media, internet shutdowns
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The protests have affected the tour bookings as well.

Train bookings drop 50 per cent over protests

Reserve Bank of India

Bad loans to rise in 2020, says RBI

You can choose a statement ring or one that can be worn every day. It doesn’t have to be a diamond ring for your partner to appreciate it. (Photo: melorra.com)

The best new new year gift you can give your partner

An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. (Photo: File | AP)

Sensex rallies 411.38 points, Nifty soars above 12,200



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Banks see 74 per cent rise in frauds

Meanwhile the central bank said the health of the banking system has improved with the gross non-performing loan ratio remaining stable at 9.1 per cent as of September-end, the same level as in FY19.

IRDAI rebukes Cardif for selling stake in SBI Life without its nod

The IRDAI in an order on Tuesday said that Cardif on March 29, 2019 sold 5.069 per cent of SBI Life’s total shareholding, by way of on-market transaction without taking prior approval of the regulator which was a violation of extant rules.

Sebi proposes to discontinue usage of pool accounts for mutual fund transaction

Sebi has sought suggestions on these proposals by January 13 and final norms will be put in place after taking into account views of all the stakeholders.

5 missteps to avoid while applying for a home loan

For most of us, home loans are invaluable gateway for realizing our dream of owning a home.

Over 50 pc job seekers consider enhancing knowledge, skills as top priority: report

The data also reveals that only 2.62 per cent of job seekers appear to have high learning agility, and almost all (91 per cent) making efforts to improve their skills further.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham