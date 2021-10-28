Business Other News 28 Oct 2021 Sitharaman to attend ...
Business, In Other News

Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 10:09 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 10:09 am IST
Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the G-20 joint Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Rome on October 29, which among other things will discuss COVID pandemic prevention and response.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

 

Finance and health ministers will discuss how to keep momentum on response to pandemic and build on further coordination arrangements between health and finance ministries.

On October 29, G20 Finance and Health Ministers will gather in Rome for their first joint meeting under the Italian G20 Presidency. The meeting will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance and Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health.

The meeting will be held on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit taking place in Rome on October 30-31, 2021.

 

...
Tags: g20 summit, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Lenders in the microfinance sector while chasing higher loan growth and returns, should refrain from adverse actions. (Photo: PTI/File)

MFIs should balance social goals with growth: RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Future Coupons and the promoters have also filed an appeal before the court seeking to set aside the order, the company said. (Photo: PTI)

Future moves Delhi High Court, seeks stay of Singapore order

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder near India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's home, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

Small LPG cylinder sale via ration shops on anvil

PB Fintech, owners of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, announced a Rs 5,625-crore initial public offering. (Photo: PTI)

Policy Bazaar’s Rs. 5,625 crore IPO on Nov. 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Small LPG cylinder sale via ration shops on anvil

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder near India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's home, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

The crypto rage

Salman Khan unveils India’s first-ever crypto-token GARI

Indian pension system ranks amongst worst

The coverage under private pension arrangement is just about 6 per cent in India. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Data curbs can cost India up to $17 bn by 2025: UN

The Personal Data Protection Bill requires a copy of sensitive personal data to be stored in India, and further prohibits cross-border transfers of critical personal data. (DC File Image)

High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank

Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (DC File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->