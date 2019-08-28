Business Other News 28 Aug 2019 India is still not e ...
Business, In Other News

India is still not equipped with ecosystem for electric vehicle: Renault

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
BMW is also studying the feasibility of launching its i3 electric car in India.
Tata Motors offers its Tigor EV, while Mahindra & Mahindra has Verito electric sedan in the mass segment in India.
 Tata Motors offers its Tigor EV, while Mahindra & Mahindra has Verito electric sedan in the mass segment in India.

New Delhi: French auto major Renault on Wednesday said it will bring electric vehicle (EV) in India by 2022 but wants the government to aggressively develop ecosystem "before any forced" launches in the country.

Stating that India is still not equipped with the ecosystem for EVs, Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said launching EVs now and "having the cars in the garages makes no sense".

 

"We are venturing into EV space. You will definitely see something coming up by 2022, but before I say that we want to enter into the EV segment, the most important thing is the ecosystem," he told reporters here.

Mamillapalle said India is still not equipped with the ecosystem for EV cars, adding "launching EV cars even now in India is halo". He further said, "Giving wrong promises that we will launch EV tomorrow and having the cars in the garages makes no sense".

Stressing on the need for infrastructure to support adoption of EVs, Mamillapalle said, "I am expecting that the government will work on the ecosystem and I am sure they are working on that. We need to see very aggressively the ecosystem getting developed before any forced EV launches in India".

At the moment, he said, "You can't travel from Mumbai to Delhi for sure on an EV and the day we have an ecosystem which can support such a travel that's the time EV in India is ready".

There has been a lot of debate on future of electric mobility in India with government think tank Niti Aayog pushing for it. Currently, Tata Motors offers its Tigor EV, while Mahindra & Mahindra has Verito electric sedan in the mass segment in India.

Recently, South Korean auto major Hyundai has introduced its fully electric SUV Kona, while MG Motors is also lining up five-seater pure electric SUV EZS to launch later this year.

German luxury car maker Audi had unveiled its e-tron EV SUV in India with plans to launch by the last quarter of 2019, while BMW is also studying the feasibility of launching its i3 electric car in India. 

...
Tags: renault, electric vehicle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

CBDT said, the perception that the withdrawal of enhanced surcharge has created the differential regime in certain sections of media is completely misplaced. (Photo: PTI)

Surcharge rollback creates no differential regime between FPIs, domestic investors

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

The trading unit has been buying US crude from Texas refinery Motiva to re-sell in Asia.

Aramco Trading sells first US West Texas Light crude to Hyundai: sources

Reserve Bank of India had slashed repo rate by 110 basis points so far this year, to 5.40 per cent.

Rate cuts not enough to re-fire damp India housing market: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rate cuts not enough to re-fire damp India housing market: Report

Reserve Bank of India had slashed repo rate by 110 basis points so far this year, to 5.40 per cent.

Economic slowdown: Online hiring slips 5 per cent in Jan-June period

The online hiring demand has witnessed a 16 per cent increase between H1 2018 and H1 2019.

A rainy-day giveaway from central bank

Shaktikanta Das

‘Mr Volkswagen’ Piech passes away

Ferdinand Karl Piech was born in Vienna on April 17, 1937. His father Anton ran the VW plant founded by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. His mother Louise was the daughter of Ferdinand Porsche, inventor of Beetle.

Astra Rafael, Indo-Israel JV in defence starts ops in Hyderabad

MoS G. Kishan Reddy takes a tour of the facility. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham