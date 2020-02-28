Business Other News 28 Feb 2020 Defence exports to d ...
Business, In Other News

Defence exports to double: Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHANDRASHEKAR G
Published Feb 28, 2020, 3:30 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 3:30 am IST
The annual projected defence deal will double up by 2024 and the same has been pegged at `35,000 crore from `17,000 crore, he said.
Rajnath Singh
 Rajnath Singh

BENGALURU: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that defence industry plays crucial role in the economic development of the country and he lauded the significant contribution of organisations like HAL that has helped India leapfrog six places to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

After inaugurating the new Light Combat Helicopter Production Hangar in HAL Complex at Bengaluru he said, in the last five years, India has made significant progress towards manufacturing military equipment indigenously under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

 

The annual projected defence deal will double up by 2024 and the same has been pegged at `35,000 crore from `17,000 crore, he said.

Commending HAL for being the backbone of the Indian Air Force and meeting the requirements of the Armed Forces he says, “The HAL has excelled both in operations and finance in the last five years. It has achieved operational clearance on seven platforms, including Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, and overhauled platforms like Hawk and SU 30 MKI.”

He appreciated that HAL had a turnover of `19,705 crore till March 2019 and it gave shareholders a healthy dividend of 198 per cent. Noting that HAL is now facing stiff competition from private defence industries, Singh urged the DPSU to take this changing environment as a challenge and grab the opportunities to increase their competitiveness in the international market.

He conveyed best wishes to HAL for its future projects in the field of fixed wing and rotary aircraft, hoping that the DPSU will lead India in civil aircraft business too.

CMD R. Madhavan said, LCH is completely ready for operational induction and the Helicopter Complex is fully geared up for its production. He added that the new production hangar will augment the LCH production capacity to reach a peak production of 30 helicopters per year.

HAL also apprised Raksha Mantri on the progress of new design and development programme of indigenous Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). The full-scale mock-up was showcased to Rajnath Singh. The IMRH is proposed as replacement to the existing medium lift helicopters such as Mi17’s, Kamovs and Seakings which will phase out in the next eight to ten years.

LCH is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by HAL.

It is powered by two Shakti engines and inherits many technical features of the Advanced Light Helicopter. LCH has the distinction of being the first attach helicopter to land in Forward Bases at Siachen, 4,700 mts above sea level with 500kg load.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, hal, defence industry
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Manas Mishra and Sudhir Sehgal

PayU India appoints Sudhir Sehgal as new country head

Representational image

Springworks launches WhatsApp tool for quick identity verification

Representational image (PTI)

Sensex tanks nearly 400 pts; Nifty near 11,700

Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. AP photo

Asian shares slide on fears virus will stunt global economy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

‘US, India have similar priorities on telecom issues’: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in India

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration had stepped up pressure on European allies to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from supplying next-generation mobile networks in 2019. (Photo | AP)

India's import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day

In the first six months of current fiscal (2019-20), US supplied 5.4 million tonnes of crude oil to India. (Photo | Crowley Maritime)

India, US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion: Trump on talks with Modi

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

Covid-19 could hamper global economic growth: IMF

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. AFP

Helo celebrates International Mother Language Day 2020

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham