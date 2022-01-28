Business Other News 28 Jan 2022 Most Indians want ta ...
Business, In Other News

Most Indians want tax on the rich, top firms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Jan 28, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
As high as 89 per cent of the respondents also want the government to impose fines on pvt companies that do not fulfil environmental norms
The study had said that an annual wealth tax in India would raise $78.3 billion a year with a 2 per cent tax on those having wealth over $5 million, 3 per cent on wealth over $50 million and 5 per cent on wealth over $1 billion. — DC file photo
 The study had said that an annual wealth tax in India would raise $78.3 billion a year with a 2 per cent tax on those having wealth over $5 million, 3 per cent on wealth over $50 million and 5 per cent on wealth over $1 billion. — DC file photo

Chennai: More than 80 per cent of Indians support a tax on the rich and corporations who earned record profits during the pandemic, a nationwide survey conducted ahead of the Budget by Fight Inequality Alliance India (FIA India) said.

As per the survey based on inputs from 3,231 respondents from 24 states, 84 per cent want the government to place a 2 per cent Covid surcharge on individuals earning more than Rs 2 crore per annum. Further, 89.3 per cent want imposition of a temporary tax on companies making massive profits during the pandemic.

 

As high as 89 per cent of the respondents also want the government to impose fines on private companies that do not fulfil environmental norms.

A global study by the UK-based Fight Inequality Alliance had earlier shown that the wealth of Indian billionaires has more than doubled during the pandemic while 46 million people are estimated to have fallen into extreme poverty in 2020 and nearly half of the newly added poor are in India. As per this, the richest 98 billionaires own the same wealth as the bottom 40 per cent of Indian society.

The study had said that an annual wealth tax in India would raise $78.3 billion a year with a 2 per cent tax on those having wealth over $5 million, 3 per cent on wealth over $50 million and 5 per cent on wealth over $1 billion. A more progressive wealth tax would raise $122 billion with rates at 2 per cent on wealth over $5 million, 5 per cent on wealth over $50 million and 10 per cent on wealth over $1 billion. Globally, an annual wealth tax could raise $2.52 trillion and a progressive wealth tax $3.62 trillion a year.

 

Further, the pre-budget survey found that more than 90 per cent of participants demanded budget measures to combat inequality such as universal social security, right to health, and expansion of budget to prevent gender-based violence.

Of the respondents, 94.3 per cent wants the government to provide universal minimum social security, including health and maternity benefits, accident insurance, life insurance, and pension to all unorganised workers.  Close to 90 per cent of respondents asked the government to ensure that all schools provide additional academic support to students who experienced learning loss and roll provisions like breakfast in schools. They also wanted the government to universalise PDS and continue providing free food grains to the poor beyond March 2022.

 

...
Tags: collect tax from rich, collect tax from profit-making firms, uk-based fight inequality alliance, annual wealth tax india, fines on companies not fulfilling norms


Latest From Business

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP)

Google to invest USD 1 bn in Airtel; to buy 1.28 per cent stake for USD 700 mn

IT stocks were the biggest losers and the BSE IT Index fell 3.10 per cent, led by HCL Tech (-4.17 per cent), Tech Mahindra (-3.66 per cent), Wipro (-3.22 per cent), TCS (-3.18 per cent) and Infosys (-2.53 per cent). — PTI

Stocks recover after steep fall on more Fed rate hike signals

Any recoveries made as a result of avoidance applications should go to the creditors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp and not to the successful bidder—Piramal Group, the NCLAT ruled. — DC Image

NCLAT asks CoC to consider 63 Moons appeal in DHFL resolution

The Kishore Biyani-led company, which is locked in a dispute with global e-commerce major Amazon, said that it has received offers from various potential buyers for its remaining 24.91 per cent interest in FGII. — DC Image

Future to sell 25% stake in Generali JV for Rs 1,250 cr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SBI raises $300 mn via Formosa bonds

The bonds will be listed on Taipei Exchange, Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and India International Exchange IFSC. Formosas are foreign-currency bonds, raised in Taiwan and generally listed on the Taipei exchange. — DC Image

Centre collects Rs 3.72 L cr as excise on fuel in FY21

A total of Rs 3,71,908 crore was collected as central excise duty, including cesses, in the last fiscal. The collection was 108.5 per cent higher than Rs 1,78,311 crore collected in FY20. — PTI

Solar installations up 335% in nine months

Despite supply challenges, the Indian solar market is headed towards one of best years on record, and a complete turnaround from 2021, which was one of the worst years for solar due to Covid-19, says Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. — Representational image/DC

Crypto bill to be tabled after cabinet nod: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — PTI

Container shortage eases

The slowdown of exports from China in November compared to the previous month has improved the situation. Further, the festive shipping for Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year too has almost got over. Indian imports too have been growing well in the past few months. — ANI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->