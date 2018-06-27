search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Social security cover extended to 50 crore people, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 10:53 am IST
He said beneficiaries under various social security schemes stood at about 5 crore in 2014, which has now increased to 50 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said social security cover has now been extended to around 50 crore people in the country, an increase of about 10 times since 2014.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said social security cover has now been extended to around 50 crore people in the country, an increase of about 10 times since 2014.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said social security cover has now been extended to around 50 crore people in the country, an increase of about 10 times since 2014.

"The social security schemes of the Government of India help cope with the uncertainties of life," Modi said. The Prime Minister was interacting with beneficiaries of various social security schemes of the government through video conferencing.

 

He said beneficiaries under various social security schemes stood at about 5 crore in 2014, which has now increased to 50 crore.

Referring to the financial inclusion programme Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, he said the emphasis was on three aspects -- opening the doors of the banks for the poor, or banking the unbanked; access to capital for small business and budding entrepreneurs, or funding the unfunded; and a social security cover for the poor and vulnerable, thus financially securing the unsecured.

About 28 crore new bank accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan scheme. "I am particularly happy that more women have bank accounts. It is important for women to be in the financial mainstream," he said.

The government is promoting schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana. There are about 1 crore subscribers of the assured minimum pension scheme Atal Pension Yojana.

The government is also promoting Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana for citizens aged 60 years and above. About 3 lakh people have so far benefited from the scheme.

Tags: narendra modi, social security, government of india, pradhan mantri jan dhan yojana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India's score of 16.1 very low: Yo-Yo test founder Jens Bangsbo

The fitness test is useful to obtain an idea of the physical capacity of the player. The participants are running 20 meters back and forth as a Yo-Yo. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle unveils glossy new curls at Buckingham Palace event

Markle and Prince Harry were accompanying Queen at annual ceremony which champions inspirational young people from across Commonwealth. (Photo: AP)
 

Qualcomm introduces SD 632, 439 and 429 SoCs

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 are expected to launch in the second half of this year.
 

Pay 'gossip tax' for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1. Guess where?

If the authorities have their way, you could be paying up for scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, and more.
 

Mars dust storm turns global

NASA's Curiosity rover, which has been studying Martian soil at Gale Crater, is expected to remain largely unaffected by the dust. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smoke from outdoor fire pits, BBQs can cause heart disease, lung disorders and cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says, wood smoke contains at least five cancer-causing chemicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protectionism to Hit everyone: Jin Liqun

Jin Liqun

Plastic ban causes 50 pc loss to kirana businesses across Maharashtra

The state-wide plastic ban came in to effect from last Saturday has caused a 50 per cent drop in business due to lack of packaging alternatives, according to the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

European companies facing difficult business conditions in China

A survey conducted on 532 European companies has found that their operations in China are facing a difficult business environment.

Suresh Prabhu to seek investments from Australian pension funds

The bilateral trade between India and Australia increased to USD 18 billion in 2016-17 from USD 14.11 billion in the previous fiscal.

India Inc's FDI dips 63 per cent to USD 1.17 billion in May

Indian companies' investments into their overseas subsidiaries/joint ventures fell by 63 per cent to USD 1.17 billion in May this year, according to RBI data. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham