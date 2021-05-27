Business Other News 27 May 2021 Petrol crosses Rs 10 ...
Business, In Other News

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai

PTI
Published May 27, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday
The increase took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country. (Photo: PTI)
 The increase took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

 

The increase - 14th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In Thane, petrol now comes for Rs 100.06 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 91.99 per litre.

In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to Rs 99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to Rs 91.87.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

 

In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 93.84 a litre and diesel to Rs 84.61.

This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 97.49 a litre, respectively.

 

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.88.

...
Tags: petrol price, petrol and diesel, petrol price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Twitter said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency. (Photo: PTI)

Concerned over intimidation tactics by police: Twitter

Google has previously stated that it has consistently invested in significant product changes, resources, and personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Committed to comply with local laws: Sundar Pichai on new social media rules

Bezos will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. (Photo: AP)

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

The positive inflow is expected to continue in the financial year 2021-22. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore inflow in April



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks

Members of Bank Unions hold a protest during their two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and alleged retrograde banking reforms, in Patiala, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI)

Kerala medical devices park to make high-risk implants

MedSpark will host companies making medical implants and extracorporeal devices.

IRDAI proposes lower capital, liberal norms to float micro-insurance companies

The IRDAI committee has also suggested that a Risk-based capital (RBC) approach should be adopted to enable the progressive growth of the microinsurance business while maintaining the highest prudential standards.

Demand for office space leasing falls 73% in first six months amid cramped supply

New office space supply down 93pc, demand falls 73pc during Jan-Jun due to COVID-19. (Representative Image)

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham