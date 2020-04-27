34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Other News 27 Apr 2020 Convert world's ...
Business, In Other News

Convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity, says Gadkari

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Interacting with overseas Indian students he said there is hatred for China. Is it possible to convert it into an opportunity for India?
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)
  Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said India should look at converting the world's "hatred" for China amid the coronavirus pandemic into an economic opportunity for itself by attracting large-scale foreign investments.

Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said across the world now, there is "hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India?"

 

Referring to the economic package announced by Japan for its businesses exiting China, Gadkari said, "I feel that we should think on that and we will concentrate on it. We will open the Indian scenario for that. We will give the clearances and everything to them and attract foreign investment."

Asked if India can take any action against China incase it is found to have deliberately "suppressed" information on coronavirus, the minister said this was a sensitive subject related with the Ministry of External Affairs and the prime minister, and therefore it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it.

Gadkari said all government departments, particularly the finance ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are formulating policies to win the "economic war" post the COVID-19 pandemic and fulfil the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"At the same time, we can make infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.

...
Tags: union minister nitin gadkari, coronavirus pandemic, china, foreign investments, economic opportunities, video conferencing, businesses, covid-19, economic war, indian students abroad, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund pledges to return investors money at earliest

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

RBI unveils Rs 50,000 cr credit line for mutual funds

Oil falls on storage woes in virus-hit market. (AFP Photo)

Oil falls on storage crisis as virus saps demand

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

India's holding of US government securities hits record high of $177.5 billion in Feb



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's steel demand expected to drop to multi-year lows due to covid lockdown

Steel demand likely to plunge to multi-year lows in 2020. (AFP Photo)

New York businesses plan operations amid pandemic

Small business owners are awaiting a second round of funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.(AP Photo)

Cabinet likely to approve package for power distribution utilities due to low demand

Cabinet likely to okay package for power discoms reeling under revenue loss in lockdown. (PTI Photo)

NSE cautions trading members over using video conferencing app Zoom

It has been suggested to keep Zoom software patched and up-to-date. AP Photo

Government makes a u-turn on selling non-essential items on e-commerce

The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham