Business Other News 26 Sep 2019 Labour Ministry mull ...
Business, In Other News

Labour Ministry mulls incentives for encouraging employment of SC, STs

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
The employer is incentivised for increasing the employment base and a large number of workers find jobs.
Under the affirmative action, industry bodies have voluntarily committed to ensuring equal opportunities for members of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes communities. (Representational image)
 Under the affirmative action, industry bodies have voluntarily committed to ensuring equal opportunities for members of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes communities. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry is believed to have discussed a proposal to give incentives to public and private companies for recruiting SC and ST candidates under affirmative action by the industry.

Under the affirmative action, industry bodies have voluntarily committed to ensuring equal opportunities for members of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes communities. The concept was formally adopted by industry bodies like CII and ASSOCHAM.

 

"We keep discussing on various proposals for affirmative action to give benefit to workers," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told reporters when asked whether his ministry is considering any proposal to encourage recruitment of SC & ST candidates under the affirmative action.

"We can tell you exactly about the contours of the proposal after seeking details about it. We receive many suggestions during discussions with stakeholders," the minister said on the sidelines of a FICCI conference on industrial safety.

A senior official told PTI, "Retirement fund body EPFO is collecting data about SC and ST employees in the public sector as well as private sector through its over 136 regional offices."

The official also said, "Labour Ministry is collecting the data through Employees Provident Fund Organisation under a study piloted by government think tank NITI Aayog, to assess the financial implication of various incentives for encouraging recruitment and giving equal opportunity to SC and ST candidates."

The Labour Ministry is already running a scheme called Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) for encouraging recruitment by the industry from all communities.

Under the scheme, the government provides employers' share of contribution toward social security schemes run by the EPFO for new recruits for three years. The scheme is effective from April 2018.

This scheme has dual benefits. The employer is incentivised for increasing the employment base and a large number of workers find jobs. A direct benefit is that these workers have access to social security benefits of the organised sector.

Earlier addressing the conference, the minister said, "The ministry would soon circulate rules for implementation of recently passed Code on Wages Act for public comments. Besides, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour would soon vet the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019. The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Biju Janata Dal MP B Mehtab."

About the Code on Industrial Relations, the minister informed that it is pre-legislative stage as the discussion with stakeholder are on.

The Labour Ministry has recently circulated Code on Social Security for seeking public comments. The ministry wants to concise 44 central laws into four broad codes. P

...
Tags: labour minister, incentives, jobs, sc, st, pmrpy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Maruti has reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki cars get more affordable after corporate tax cuts

Under the deal Ford will transfer most of its automotive assets and employees in India to the new company, but the carmaker will retain an engine plant in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, according to the two sources.

Ford to end independent operations in India, Mahindra to lead the JV: Sources

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.26 per cent to USD 62.23 per barrel.

Crude oil futures up on global cues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.

How customised warehousing and logistics is adding value to modern manufacturing

With manufacturing as the key pillar in the supply chain, it is also responsible for driving the warehousing industry.

Mukesh Ambani richest Indian with net worth of Rs 3,80,700 cr: Report

According to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018. (Photo: File)

Tax cut to boost smartphone manufacturing

“This is a clear signal from the government to boost investors’ confidence in India’s economy,” said Vikas Agarwal, India head of China’s OnePlus, which makes its smartphones locally.

Lenders pull bond sales as yields move up

Bank of Baroda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham