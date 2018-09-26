search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress welcomes Supreme Court decision on Aadhaar

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
The top court said Aadhaar is serving a bigger public interest.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar act which allowed private parties to access Aadhaar data.

The Supreme Court has declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme constitutionally valid. "We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes (sic)," the Congress said on Twitter minutes after the verdict.

 

The apex court's five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach marginalised sections of society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from the personal but also from the community point of view. The top court said Aadhaar is serving a bigger public interest. Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best, it said.

