search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Aadhaar neither creates surveillance state nor violates privacy: UIDAI

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
"Aadhaar Act has withstood the judicial scrutiny and the purpose of the Act is legitimate," it said.
Welcoming the "historic, landmark" Supreme Court judgment, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on Wednesday said the Apex Court has upheld the validity of the biometric identity system that neither creates a surveillance state nor violate privacy.
 Welcoming the "historic, landmark" Supreme Court judgment, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on Wednesday said the Apex Court has upheld the validity of the biometric identity system that neither creates a surveillance state nor violate privacy.

New Delhi: Welcoming the "historic, landmark" Supreme Court judgment, Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on Wednesday said the Apex Court has upheld the validity of the biometric identity system that neither creates a surveillance state nor violate privacy.

"It has been established by the judgement that Aadhaar is not for the state surveillance as profiling is not possible using the minimal data that Aadhaar has. There are sufficient safeguards to disallow any abuse," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said welcoming "the historical and landmark majority judgement" of the Supreme Court of India.

 

"Aadhaar Act has withstood the judicial scrutiny and the purpose of the Act is legitimate," it said. UIDAI said the court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and accepted that there is a legitimate state aim in the 12-digit biometric ID. "Aadhaar as an idea is fully upheld that it does not create a surveillance state and does not violate privacy," it said in a statement.

"The verdict Aadhaar is a tool of empowerment of the marginalised sections of the society." The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the validity of Aadhaar but curbed its use for opening bank accounts to securing cell phone connections. The apex Court also upheld that the Aadhaar Act passed as a Money Bill is valid. "It has further gone on to say that the Aadhaar Act meets the concept of Limited Government, Good Governance, and Constitutional Trust," UIDAI said.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "Aadhaar has come out winning as the champion of the empowerment of people, especially the marginalised sections of the society and also as the key to the welfare schemes delivery of the Government that has eradicated the fakes, duplicates and middlemen. The verdict is a victory for UIDAI and the Government of India and has also set the pace of India's digital destiny".

He, however, added that some reasonable conditions and restrictions on private usages have been imposed as safeguards that would further strengthen Aadhaar as the unique identity in the service of the people especially the poor.

UIDAI said that the verdict has recognised that "Aadhaar respect human dignity and does not violate privacy." "Supreme Court has underlined that the dignity is not only in reference to an individual but is also the dignity within the community," it said. "The Supreme Court also found Aadhaar Act passes the 'balancing tests' as Aadhaar collects only minimal data."

Tags: uidai, biometric identity, aadhaar, aadhaar linking, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tidal art gallery deemed 'offensive to Islam' destroyed by police in Maldives

The artwork was made by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor (Photo: Facebook/Maldives Police Service)
 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits

'Fussy' eaters may actually be intolerant to vegetables and fruits. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Russian woman splashes bleach on to groins of men sitting with legs spread wide

She said the issue is fought around the world but hushed up in Russia (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Govt has not told refiners to halt Iranian oil imports: source

India’s government has not told the country’s oil refiners to halt their imports of Iranian crude, a government source said on Wednesday, even as most Indian refiners have cut down their imports ahead of US sanctions on Iran. (Photo: ANI)

Maternity leave hike affected women jobs but remedy is there: Labour Min

Women employment in the country has been affected adversely due to the increase in maternity leaves under the new law but steps can be taken to correct that, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Wednesday.

SC judgement on Aadhaar historic; scheme helps govt save Rs 90,000 cr annually: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Over 21.08 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages till now: data

Over 21.08 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, a latest data revealed as the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the linkage between the two databases on Wednesday.

Cabinet approves new telecom policy

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the new telecom policy, now named National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, which aims to attract USD 100 billion investment and create 4 million jobs in the sector by 2022. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham