124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
Business Other News 26 Jul 2020 Court summons Alibab ...
Business, In Other News

Court summons Alibaba, its founder Jack Ma on complaint of spreading fake news

REUTERS
Published Jul 26, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
The judge has also sought written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days, according to the summons
Jack Ma , Alibaba Chairman summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint. (AFP Photo)
 Jack Ma , Alibaba Chairman summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI:An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case in which a former employee in India says he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed.

The case comes weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba’s UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries’ forces on their border.

 

Following the ban, which China has criticized, India sought written answers from all affected companies, including whether they censored content or acted for any foreign government.

In court filings dated July 20 and previously not reported, the former employee of Alibaba’s UC Web, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news “to cause social and political turmoil”.

Civil Judge Sonia Sheokand of a district court in Gurugram, a satellite city of India’s capital, New Delhi, has issued summons for Alibaba, Jack Ma and about a dozen individuals or company units, asking them to appear in court or through a lawyer on July 29, court documents showed.

 

The judge has also sought written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days, according to the summons.

UC India said in a statement it had been “unwavering in its commitment to the India market and the welfare of its local employees, and its policies are in compliance with local laws. We are unable to comment on ongoing litigation”.

Alibaba representatives did not respond to requests for comment from the Chinese company or on behalf of Jack Ma.

Parmar, who worked as an associate director at the UC Web office in Gurugram until October 2017 and is seeking $268,000 in damages, referred Reuters queries to his lawyer, Atul Ahlawat, who declined to comment saying the matter was sub judice.

 

The court case is the latest hurdle for Alibaba in India after the Indian government’s app ban, following which UC Web has started laying off some staff in India.

Before the apps were banned, the UC Browser had been downloaded at least 689 million times in India, while UC News had 79.8 million downloads, most during 2017 and 2018, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower showed.

ALLEGATIONS IN COURT

India has said it banned the 59 apps after it received “credible inputs” that such apps posed a threat to India’s sovereignty. Its IT minister said the decision was taken to safeguard citizens’ data and public order.

 

In more than 200 pages of court filings, reviewed by Reuters, former employee Parmar included clippings of some posts showcased on the UC News app that he alleged were false.

One post from 2017 was headlined in Hindi: “2,000-rupee notes to be banned from midnight today”. Another headline of a 2018 post said: “Just now: War broke out between India and Pakistan” and contained description of firing across the disputed border between the countries.

Reuters could not independently verify the veracity of the claims in the court filing. India did not ban its 2,000-rupee currency note and no war occurred between India and Pakistan in 2018.

 

The lawsuit also contains a “sensitive words list” with key words in Hindi and English like “India-China border” and “Sino-India war” that the court filing alleges were used by UC Web to censor content on its platforms in India.

“In order to control any news related content to be published against China was automatically/manually rejected by an audit system evolved for this purpose,” the filing said.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and China’s foreign ministry in Beijing, as well as India’s IT ministry in New Delhi, did not respond to requests for comment.

 

...
Tags: alibaba, jack ma, india, fake news, uc news, uc browser
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

China imports more oil from Saudi than any other country in June. (AFP Photo)

China's crude imports from Saudi hit fresh high in June

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase. (PTI Photo)

Diesel prices increased by 15 paise, petrol unchanged

Representational image (AFP photo)

Cafe Coffee Day probe: Clean chit to I-T Dept in VG Siddhartha suicide case

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan says that US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening. (PTI Photo)

Global trade extremely important for India's re-opening, says Raghuram Rajan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of U.S. sanctions imposed on the country. (AFP Photo)

India capable of producing COVID-19 vaccine for entire world: Bill Gates

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chairman Bill Gates. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka's new industrial policy aims to create 20 lakh Jobs by 2025

Karnataka cabinet approves new Industrial policy for 2020-2025. (PTI Photo)

Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal

Reliance will load its first cargo of Venezuelan crude in three months this week in exchange for diesel under a swap deal. (PTI Photo)

EU hoping for "ambitious" free trade pact with India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham