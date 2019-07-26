Business Other News 26 Jul 2019 Govt approves constr ...
Govt approves construction of 1.4 lakh more houses under PMAY

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Govt sanction construction of around 1,40,134 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor.
A total of 492 projects will cost Rs 6,642 crore, out of which the Centre approved a financial assistance of Rs 2,102 crore.
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday approved construction of nearly 1.4 lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, taking the number of houses to be built under the scheme to over 85 lakh.

In a statement issued here, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the approval was given in the 45th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under the chairmanship of HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

 

It stated that sanction was given for construction of around 1,40,134 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor.

Uttar Pradesh was given the approval of 54,277 houses, while West Bengal got approval for construction of 26,585 houses under the PMAY (U), followed by Gujarat (26,183), Assam (9,328), Maharashtra (8,499), Chhattisgarh (6,507), Rajasthan (4,947) and Haryana (3,808).

A total of 492 projects will cost Rs 6,642 crore, out of which the Centre approved a financial assistance of Rs 2,102 crore, the statement added.

Tags: pradhan mantri awas yojana, affordable housing, pmay, government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


