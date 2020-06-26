94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Business Other News 26 Jun 2020 Hindujas fight over ...
Business, In Other News

Hindujas fight over fortune: Over $11 billion family assets at stake

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Hinduja brothers signed a document saying assets held by one brother belong to all, and each of them will appoint others as their executors
The four Hinduja brothers -- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok. (Photo- Twitter)
 The four Hinduja brothers -- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok. (Photo- Twitter)

New Delhi: A USD 11 billion business empire spread over 38 countries that includes banks, India's second-largest truck maker and lubricant making firms is at the heart of a legal dispute in the Hinduja family that is now playing out in a London court.

The four Hinduja brothers -- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok -- had in 2014 signed on a document saying the assets held by one brother belong to all, and that each of them will appoint the others as their executors.

 

But now family patriarch Srichand Hinduja, 84, and his daughter Vinoo want the letter to be declared of "no legal effect" and the family's assets be separated as per his wish of 2016.

Hinduja Group has presence in auto, financial services, IT, media, infrastructure, energy and chemicals and healthcare sectors.

Differences among the brothers cropped up over control of a bank the group has in Switzerland.

Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok tried to use the 2014 letter to take control of Hinduja Bank -- an asset that was in Srichand's sole name, resulting in the legal battle, according to court documents.

Vinoo and Srichand Hinduja now want the court to agree that the document has no legal standing and can be revoked.

Hinduja Bank has Shanu Hinduja, the other daughter of Srichand, as chairperson, and her son Karam was appointed CEO just last week.

It was not immediately known if the 2014 document, which is at the centre of the dispute, is an informal agreement, a will or the basis of a family constitution. 

Three Hinduja brothers -- Srichand, Gopichand and Prakash -- were in the 1980s accused of taking a commission from Swedish firm Bofors to secure them a defence contract of procuring heavy artillery for India. However, the charges against them could not be proven in court and they were acquitted.

Ashok Leyland, India's second largest truck and bus manufacturer, is the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group.

Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is the other listed firm of the group, while promoters hold 14.34 per cent in IndusInd Bank Ltd that has a market-cap of over Rs 33,000 crore.

According to the company website, Hinduja Group was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja with an office in Iran. "Merchant Banking and Trade were the twin pillars of the Group's business. The Group remained headquartered in Iran till 1979. It then moved to Europe," it said.

The group also has a BPO, the Bengaluru-headquartered Hinduja global Solutions (HGS). It had through Gulf Oil Corp Ltd acquired lube and industrial oil maker Houghton International in December 2012.

Besides IndusInd Bank, the group in 1994 set up Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) Ltd.

Making its foray into the power sector, Hinduja National Power Corp Ltd set up a 1,040 MW coal-based merchant power plant at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The group's NXTDigital offers cable and DTH services. Hinduja Realty Ventures (HRVL) is the flagship real estate development arm of the group which also runs a hospital in Mumbai.

Eldest of the four brothers, Srichand is the chairman of the Hinduja Group, Hinduja Bank of Switzerland and Hinduja Foundations. He has two daughters -- Shanu and Vinoo.

Gopichand, 79, is the co-chairman of Hinduja Group and chairman of Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK, while Prakash, 75, is the chairman of Hinduja Group (Europe).

Gopichand has two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj and a daughter, Rita. Prakash has two sons, Ajay and Ramkrishan, and a daughter Renuka.

Youngest of the siblings, Ashok, 69, is the chairman of Hinduja Group of Companies (India). He has two daughters, Ambika and Satya, and one son, Shom.

Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil and IndusInd Bank, the three BSE-listed firms, do not have any individual shareholding of the family, as per data provided by the companies to the exchange. These companies have promoter group entities holding stakes.

Hinduja Global Solutions, the BPO service provider, is the only group company that has members of the Hinduja family directly holding shares.

The promoter stake of Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland is split into four entities -- Hinduja Bank (Switzerland), Hinduja Automotive, Hinduja Foundries Holding and CitiBank NA -- making up nearly 52 per cent stake.

No Hinduja family member holds any direct stake in Ashok Leyland, as per the BSE data.

It is not known how much each brother holds in these companies. The brothers have been ranked together in rich lists.

Among the third generation of the family Vinoo, Sanjay, Dheeraj, Ajay, Ramkrishan (Remi) and Shom Hinduja are involved with the group, while Shanu, Ritu, Ambika and Satya Hinduja are not engaged in the business.

Dheeraj Hinduja, son of Gopichand Hinduja, is the chairman of Ashok Leyland. Dheeraj's brother Sanjay Hinduja chairs Gulf Oil.

Their cousins Vinoo, Shom, Ambika and Shanoo are listed under the promoter group of Hinduja Solutions.

...
Tags: uk high court, family fortune, hinduja, hinduja brothers, hinduja group
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India has moved down three places to 77th rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of 2019. (PTI Photo)

Money in Swiss banks: India at 77th place, accounts for 0.06% of all foreign funds

India relies on China for products such as auto components and drug ingredients because it cannot make them or source them elsewhere as cheaply. (AFP Photo)

Auto, pharma sectors not ready to wean off China

Petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed Rs 80 per litre mark. (PTI Photo)

Fuel prices hiked for 20th day; Petrol, diesel price crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi

Oil prices creep up on demand recovery, tempered by virus outbreaks. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices rise on demand recovery, despite surge in virus cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Auto, pharma sectors not ready to wean off China

India relies on China for products such as auto components and drug ingredients because it cannot make them or source them elsewhere as cheaply. (AFP Photo)

Private sector can now build rockets, provide launch services: ISRO chief Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan. (PTI Photo)

Boycott of Chinese products may not be feasible: FIEO

India’s customs officials at Chennai, one of India’s biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks. (PTI Photo)

IATA suggests alternative to traveller quarantines

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to avoid quarantine measures when re-opening their economies. (ANI Photo)

Trump blocks H1B visa, business groups say decision will hurt US recovery

US President Donald Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham