Job creation, agriculture to be in focus? RSS-affiliates convey demands to Modi govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
In the Budget 2019, Modi government will focus on making the economy more powerful.
RSS-affiliated organisations needed the Modi government to concentrate on agriculture sector, employment, small businesses. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
New Delhi: In the Budget 2019, it is clear that Modi government will focus on making the economy more powerful. Present affiliates to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have put forward their proposals to the Central government ahead of the Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Finance Ministry have been looking for proposals from industry bodies, industrialists and citizens for the upcoming Union Budget 2019.

 

According to a report in the Indian Express, RSS-affiliated organisations needed the Modi government to concentrate on agriculture sector, employment, small businesses, and wage increment in Budget 2019. Members of many industry bodies like Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on June 15 and made their pre-Budget demands to the central government.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) advised the Modi government to clear farm inputs from Goods and Services Tax (GST). The BKS also needed the central government to create holistic and uniform policy to address the agriculture loans issue.       

BKS national organisation secretary Dinesh Kulkarni said that currently India imports two lakh tonnnes of pulses and asked government not to increase the import. He claimed that there were discussions to increase the import to four lakh tonnes.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) asked the central government to focus on job creation in Budget 2019. It said that the government must boost domestic products as well as back small businesses in Budget 2019.

The SJM also needs the Modi government to report plans to create business in rural regions.

In Union Budget 2019, the Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) officials needed the central government to take measures to create an ecosystem to encourage entrepreneurship.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) wanted the government to focus on increasing wages which it said should be in proportion to the growth of industy.

Tags: agriculture sector, jobs, employments, wages, rss, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


