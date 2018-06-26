search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

No spike in inflation due to rising crude prices, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
The government is firmly committed to the path of fiscal consolidation, he said.
The rising crude prices have not resulted in a spike in inflation and the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country remain strong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.
 The rising crude prices have not resulted in a spike in inflation and the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country remain strong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

Mumbai: The rising crude prices have not resulted in a spike in inflation and the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country remain strong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the third annual meeting of the governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Modi also said the BJP-led government is committed to fiscal consolidation.

 

"Our macroeconomic fundamentals are strong with stable prices, a robust external sector and a fiscal situation firmly in control. Despite rising oil prices, inflation is within the mandated range," he said.

The government is firmly committed to the path of fiscal consolidation, he said, adding the government debt as percentage of GDP is consistently declining.

"India has achieved a rating upgrade after a long wait," Modi said, adding India has emerged as a "bright spot" in global economy, driving global growth with a USD 2.6-trillion GDP, that is expected to grow at 7.4 per cent this year.

"The external sector remains robust. Our foreign exchange reserves of over USD 400 billion provide us adequate cushion. Global confidence in India's economy is rising. Total FDI flows have increased steadily and India continues to be one of the top FDI destinations," he said.

Modi also asked the AIIB to ensure that its interest rates are affordable and sustainable apart from expanding its loan book by ten times to USD 40 billion by 2020 and USD 100 billion by 2025.

Tags: narendra modi, asian infrastructure investment bank, inflation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

In a statement, Lido Turistico Beach Park denied refusing the couple entry because they were gay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

The website ordered to be shut down immediately and permanently. (Representational image)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried group video/audio call feature

The messaging platform has now finally rolled out group video and audio calling feature for its users.
 

Yo-Yo for selection? Fitness test founder and ex-Juventus coach has advice for teams

With a score of 16.1 being a minimum benchmark for selection in Team India, Bangsbo said that the requirement wasn’t tough but added teams should be cautious for using it as a selection criterion.(Photo: AFP)
 

When a WhatsApp text can trigger a lynching in India

So far this year, false messages about child abductors on Facebook-owned WhatsApp have helped to trigger mass beatings of more than a dozen people in India - at least three of whom have died.
 

Free: How to get an Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 for one year

Users can activate through the Vodafone Play app at no additional cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Plastic ban causes 50 pc loss to kirana businesses across Maharashtra

The state-wide plastic ban came in to effect from last Saturday has caused a 50 per cent drop in business due to lack of packaging alternatives, according to the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

European companies facing difficult business conditions in China

A survey conducted on 532 European companies has found that their operations in China are facing a difficult business environment.

Suresh Prabhu to seek investments from Australian pension funds

The bilateral trade between India and Australia increased to USD 18 billion in 2016-17 from USD 14.11 billion in the previous fiscal.

India Inc's FDI dips 63 per cent to USD 1.17 billion in May

Indian companies' investments into their overseas subsidiaries/joint ventures fell by 63 per cent to USD 1.17 billion in May this year, according to RBI data. (Photo: PTI)

Govt bans import of milk products from China for 6 months

The government has further extended the ban on import of milk and its products, including chocolates, from China for six months till December 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham