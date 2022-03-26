Business Other News 26 Mar 2022 Petrol, diesel price ...
Business, In Other News

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fourth time in five days

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 10:28 am IST
These increase increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87 (PTI)
 Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87 (PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days as oil firms passed on to consumers the spike in cost of raw material.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 98.61 per litre as against Rs 97.81 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

 

All the four increases since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, have been of 80 paise a litre. These increase increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017.

In four increases, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3.20 a litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

 

The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off.

Oil companies, who did not revise petrol and diesel rates for a record 137 days despite prices of crude oil (raw material for producing fuel) rising to USD 117 per barrel compared to around USD 82 in early November, are now passing on to consumers the required increase in stages.

Moody's Investors Services on Thursday stated that state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together lost around USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

 

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

 

...
Tags: fuel price hike, diesel price hike, petrol price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Foreign investors behaviour still remained highly unpredictable with the week seeing some easing of the selling pressure. — Representational image/AP

Inflationary, geopolitical pressure rising on market

According to the framework, to use geo-tagging to capture locational data of acceptance infrastructure, banks/ non-bank PSOs (payment system operators) shall capture and maintain geographical coordinates for all payment touch points. — PTI

RBI to keep track of all payment touch points

Demand usually jumps during the December quarter due to weddings and festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra. (DC)

Government mulls curbs on sugar exports

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. (PTI photo)

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

LME shuts nickel market over price-surge; MCX may follow suit

Russia's MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, which operates mines in Siberia, supplies about 17 per cent of the world's so-called

Credit card spends, transactions decline in January

The total credit card spends for the industry declined 7 per cent MoM in January to Rs 88,040 crore. The spends had grown 5 per cent MoM to Rs 94,200 crore in December 2021. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad gets first 24-by-7 pub at RGIA

The pub has an ambience to appeal to nature lovers as much as lovers of the aqua vitae, with the property enclosed with over 300 plants, like Sansevieria, Aglaonema, Areca palms and Spathiphyllum which are renowned for absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. — DC Image

ABG fraud detected relatively faster: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Analytics players tap digital boom

Data & analytics spending is expected to witness robust growth driven by increased adoption of next-generation advanced analytics applications. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->