search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

RBI to soon release new Rs 20 bank note

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
The new look notes are being introduced since November 2016 under Mahatma Gandhi (New) series.
The Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018. (Photo: RBI release)
 The Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018. (Photo: RBI release)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon introduce a new Rs 20 currency note with additional features, according to a document of the central bank.

The central bank has already issued new look currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500, besides introducing Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 bank notes.

 

The new look notes are being introduced since November 2016 under Mahatma Gandhi (New) series. These are different in size and design compared to the notes issued previously.

The currency notes, except for banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, issued under old series continue to remain legal tender.

According to the RBI data bank, there were 4.92 billion pieces of Rs 20 note in circulation as on March 31, 2016. The number more than doubled to about 10 billion pieces by March 2018.

The Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, rs 20, bank note
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Gold ETFs lose sheen, investors withdraw Rs 280 cr in Apr-Nov

Gold ETF trading has been tepid during the past five financial years.

Rs 83,000 crore banks recap exercise to start next week

The capital infusion exercise will be completed by March 31, 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Preparing incentive package for exporters to address their woes: Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Mutual funds add Rs 3 lakh-cr to assets base in 2018, eyes more traction in new year

AUM of the industry rose by 13 per cent to Rs 24 lakh crore in 2018.

Petrol costs Rs 34 per litre before tax, dealer commission in NCR

Prices of petrol and diesel, which are market determined, change on daily basis. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham