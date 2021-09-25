Business Other News 25 Sep 2021 KSUM launches IPL 20 ...
Business, In Other News

KSUM launches IPL 2021 to boost innovation, technology, entrepreneurship

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 1:06 pm IST
Spanning four months, the IPL will feature challenges besides hackathons, ideathons, innovation fairs, startup bootcamps and iTalks
Kerala Startup Mission logo
 Kerala Startup Mission logo

Kochi: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a novel initiative as part of its flagship IEDC(Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) programme, seeking to provide a gamified learning platform to student innovators and institutions to explore as well as experiment unconventional ideas.

Christened as Innovators Premier League (IPL) 2021, the endeavour comes in the wake of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announcing an Innovation Challenge last weekend while inaugurating a Digital Hub at the KSUM's Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery here.

 

The League, which began on September 18, will witness activities in three distinct domains--innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, a release issued by Startup Mission said.

"Spanning four months, the IPL will feature challenges besides hackathons, ideathons, innovation fairs, startup bootcamps and iTalks among others. The IPL will enable KSUM to identify and nurture 1,000 talented student innovators from Kerala and support in building business around their ideas," it said.

Participating student innovators and IEDCs will earn innovation reward points that can be redeemed at the IEDC summit to be held in January next year. Best 100 innovators selected through this four-month IPL and 100 top innovators will get innovation grants.

 

KSUM will support 1,000 best innovators through mentoring, incubation business connect and fund top 100 innovators, KSUM said. Apart from this, the best 100 innovators products will be showcased at IEDC summit. IPL aims to bring awareness and sensitization of IEDC, encourage activities among students, build a competitively entrepreneurial mindset among innovators and create a stronger pipeline of startups.

"IPL will hold competitions for students and other talents in institutions  first at the college level, followed by regional level. These will be conducted under three major pillars: innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. The league competition runs on a scale where institutions and students can achieve points through conducting boot camps, workshops, startup generation and patents under various categories," the release said.

 

This IPL is slated to end on December 30 this year and a handful of the winners will get exposure to business tycoons and ecosystem enablers at the next IEDC Summit.

KSUM, founded in 2006 is the state's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities and has been primarily designated to establish and operate a Technology Innovation Zone as a global innovation incubator hub for various technology sectors.

 

...
Tags: kerala startup mission (ksum), ipl 2021, hackathons, ideathons, innovation fairs, startup bootcamps
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Business

Union Minister of State for Ports Shantanu Thakur, along with Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust Ramamohana Rao, cleans roads as they take part in Swachh Bharat programme during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday.— DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

Vizag Port sets target of handling 75 MT cargo

The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 mark on March 4, 2015. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex zooms over 350 pts to hit 60K for first time; Nifty crosses 17,900

The impact of pandemics could be a lot more asymmetric by affecting the vulnerable segments more. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pandemic has affected poor more: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as the Delhi NCR market are the prominent cities. (Photo: AFP/File)

Demand for 3BHK, 4BHK goes up in metro cities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Co-op depositors can now claim up to Rs 5 Lakh from bank

The DICGC (Amend-ment) Act, 2021 has come into force with effect from September 1,the RBI said. (Representative Image)

Vizag Port sets target of handling 75 MT cargo

Union Minister of State for Ports Shantanu Thakur, along with Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust Ramamohana Rao, cleans roads as they take part in Swachh Bharat programme during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday.— DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

Top 10 per cent workers pocket 70 per cent labour income in India: ILO

Workers in higher income countries are more likely to hold jobs that match their education level. (Representational Image)

Tokenisation must from January; RBI tweaks guidelines

The guidelines extend the tokenisation guidelines to every device that connects with the internet. (Photo: DC Image/File)

32 start-ups to turn unicorns in two years

Online retail store Zilingo is the most valuable gazelle and online furniture platform Pepperfry is the most valuable cheetah. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->