MSMEs banking high on AP’s New Industrial Policy

The AP government is planning to promote MSMEs as its priority sector in a big way during the Global Investors Summit. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are having high expectations from Andhra Pradesh government’s New Industrial Policy, which is likely to be announced during the ensuing Global Investors Summit (GIS).

The AP government is planning to promote MSMEs as its priority sector in a big way during the GIS. Coinciding with this, MSMEs are urging the state government to set up industrial clusters over 100–1,000 acres in areas of the state that have good transport connectivity and provision of requisite infrastructure like power, water, roads, drains and other amenities.

As AP has a large number of educated and unemployed youth, the MSMEs want the state government to train them in skills of manufacturing goods that are high in demand both in domestic and international markets. These products would fetch the state good revenue and help boost the state’s economy.

The MSMEs want the state government to persuade centre for funds to develop industrial parks in the state to promote various sectors like food processing. It must also extend financial assistance for setting up industrial units, apart from helping in marketing.

The sector pointed out that the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the department of industry need to be strengthened further, so that they can motivate and lead entrepreneurs in the right direction of setting up appropriate industrial units, giving a major boost to industrial production in the state.

The MSMEs pointed out that the APIIC has a huge land bank of nearly 44,000 acres. But it is unable to utilise the same in a proper way for want of expertise and commitment. They want public-private partnerships to be promoted in a big way for growth and development of industries.

They regretted that lack of proper guidance and support have resulted in several industrial units dealing with rice, oil and sago becoming defunct. In this context, they pointed to the industrial park set up by former chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Kopparthi in Kadapa district in 2006, which even had airport connectivity for transport of cargo. Yet, it did not see development as concerned authorities did not give it the attention it deserved.

The MSMEs requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to use his good offices with the Centre to get grants and set up industrial clusters and parks on suitable lands, so that the state witnesses industrial growth, given the availability of huge natural and mineral resources in the state.

Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India national president A.P.K. Reddy said, “We are having high expectations from the New Industrial Policy for the MSME sector. We want the policy to be framed as an Act, so that its provisions are implemented in toto. Further, the policy of industrial units providing employment to local youth must be implemented as a norm to benefit all stakeholders,” he added.