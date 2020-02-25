Business Other News 25 Feb 2020 India, US have final ...
Business, In Other News

India, US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion: Trump on talks with Modi

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
Three MoUs signed, including one in energy sector
President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
 President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

Trump announced that the two countries have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion and asserted that their focus was on having a comprehensive trade deal.

 

The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now, Trump said, adding that the countries have made "wonderful deal".

The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India will be remembered, said Modi at a joint press meet with Trump and added that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.

In his brief remarks at the start of official talks, Modi said "Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US. We also agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking" the Prime Minister said.

Besides, the two nations also agreed on tackling terrorism and discussed the future of telecommunications, including 5G technology.

Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India.

President Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It was a great honour for me. I would imagine they (the people) were there maybe more for you than for me... 125,000 people were inside. Every time I mentioned your name, there were cheers. People love you," Trump told Modi in front of the media.

Earlier, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The US president also received a tri-services guard of honour at the presidential palace.

The Trumps, who also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit.

...
Tags: donald trump, trump india visit, narendra modi, india-us defence ties, namaste trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Donald Trump backs India in fight against terrorism

Latest From Business

In the first six months of current fiscal (2019-20), US supplied 5.4 million tonnes of crude oil to India. (Photo | Crowley Maritime)

India's import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day

Of Air India's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as on March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), the special purpose vehicle. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Govt may extend deadline to bid for Air India to March 17

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration had stepped up pressure on European allies to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from supplying next-generation mobile networks in 2019. (Photo | AP)

‘US, India have similar priorities on telecom issues’: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in India

Reliance India chairman Mukesh Ambani in conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Ambani says Trump will see a wholly new India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

‘US, India have similar priorities on telecom issues’: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in India

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration had stepped up pressure on European allies to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from supplying next-generation mobile networks in 2019. (Photo | AP)

Telecom companies' owe Rs 22,600 crore as licence fees, rest is interest-cum-penalty

Licence fee is the major component of the total Rs 1.47 lakh crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues owed by both operational and non-operational telecom companies to the government till July 2019.

Locust attack: India mulls purchase of drones, equipment

AP photo

Demand for online food vendores surges in China over virus scare

Workers at the 7Fresh supermarket restock the fridge in Beijing. Stores that offer online purchases are enjoying brisk sales as residents avoid going out during the current viral outbreak with authorities last week requiring people returning to the capital to self-quarantine at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation.AP photo

Covid-19 could hamper global economic growth: IMF

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham