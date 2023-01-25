  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 25 Jan 2023 Akasa Air commences ...
Business, In Other News

Akasa Air commences services from Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDRAJEET DEVULAPALLY
Published Jan 25, 2023, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 12:46 am IST
From left: Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Offices and Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air. (Photo: DC)
 From left: Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Offices and Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: India’s newest airline, Akasa Air has announced its arrival into Telangana with the launch of its 13th domestic destination in Hyderabad. The airline on Tuesday announced that it will operate two daily flights between Hyderabad-Goa and Hyderabad-Bengaluru, with its first flight to RGIA scheduled to land on Wednesday.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer and Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Offices, Akasa Air, open about the essence of the new airline and talk about the values it carries from destination to destination.

Why choose such a turbulent time for aviation to launch a new airline?

Belson Coutinho: There is a right or wrong time to build an enterprise and we have built it for the long term. Yes, there was turbulence in the industry at the time of the launch but now we are witnessing a return of close to 98% occupancy that we saw in the pre-covid times.

As the youngest airlines in India, what differentiates you and your competitors?

Praveen Iyer: We bring in brand new aircraft with plush look and feel with better comfort. The Akasa Café, that serves food on board has a variety of offerings that our competitors don’t offer.

In terms of being greener, our new Boeing 700-800 are low on carbon emission and they are also a lot quieter inside the cabin.

 What expansion plans do you have for the future?

Praveen Iyer: We aim to broaden our fleet size to 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft. We will also increase the number of destinations we cater to as and when we get permission from the respective airports.

Where do you see Hyderabad in terms of your business?

Both Belson and Praveen in one voice: We expect Hyderabad to be amongst the top 5 markets for us. Its geographical location and proximity to other cities and industrial hubs and the fourth largest airport in the country being the city will help our business expand a great deal.

...
Tags: akasa airlines, telangana news, hyderabad news, rajiv gandhi international airport (rgia), new airline, aviation, competitors, cabin, business expansion, aircraft, destinations, airports authority of india, cities, industrial hubs, akasa café, boeing 700-800
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

Murthy Maddali, Vice President - Europe, Techwave

Techwave continues its expansion journey with new office space in Netherlands

Damodar Gummapadu (centre), chairman, Techwave at the inauguration of their office in Netherlands. — By Arrangement

Techwave continues its expansion journey with new office space in Netherlands

Even before Musk (in picture) first took the stand on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen had declared that jurors can consider those two tweets to be false, leaving them to decide whether Musk deliberately deceived investors and whether his statements saddled them with losses. — AP File Image

Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao unveiled the service in Shamshabad in the presence of Amazon officials. (Photo By Arrangement)

In a first in India, Amazon launches cargo service in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bengaluru tops in Asia Pacific region in flexible office space stock; Hyderabad 7th

Delhi-NCR ranked fifth in the list of 12 cities with 6.6 million square feet of flexible stock in Grade-A assets, while Hyderabad was at seventh position . (Representational image)

Amazon to invest Rs 36,300 crore in Hyderabad, TS gets highest FDI

Amazon Web Services will invest in its three Hyderabad data centre campuses at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City in phases.(Image credit: Wikipedia)

ICICI loan fraud case: Court extends CBI custody of Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot

Former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.(ANI file photo)

Google to axe 12,000 workers; CEO Pichai says sorry

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo)

Dallas Venture Capital partners with T-Hub to boost funding ecosystem in Telangana

With T-Hub’s support, DVC will get empowered to find fast-growing, innovative startups. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->