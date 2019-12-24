Business Other News 24 Dec 2019 Smaller cities becom ...
Business, In Other News

Smaller cities become bigger targets of cyber criminals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Dec 24, 2019, 4:36 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 4:36 am IST
According to Sophos, in 2020, ransomware will raise the stakes by changing or adding traits to confuse some anti-ransomware protection.
Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur witnessed a massive 45 per cent, 44 per cent, 43 per cent and 40 per cent of their cyber users coming under cyber attack, according to Q2 findings of K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Monitor.
 Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur witnessed a massive 45 per cent, 44 per cent, 43 per cent and 40 per cent of their cyber users coming under cyber attack, according to Q2 findings of K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Monitor.

Chennai: The faster penetration of the Internet amidst low awareness about cybersecurity has turned netizens of smaller cities soft targets for cyber criminals. Ransomware attacks, clout computing breaches and detection of machine learning systems could be some of the main cyber security threats expected in 2020.

Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur witnessed a massive 45 per cent, 44 per cent, 43 per cent and 40 per cent of their cyber users coming under cyber attack, according to Q2 findings of K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Monitor.

 

Patna registered the highest percentile of cyber attacks at 47 per cent compared to other tier-II cities covered in the study and higher than any tier-I city.

“It is definitely an area of real concern for the country that considers itself a nation of villages. The positive trend of fast-growing Indian towns and smaller cities on the global landscape is certainly attracting the attention of cyber criminals who are becoming more and more sophisticated. It is not only a major threat to enterprises in these areas but also to consumers who are becoming heavy cyber users because of low Internet data cost, and easy and affordable availability of devices which can be exploited,” said J Kesavardhanan, founder and CTO of K7 Computing.

The infection rate in Hyderabad was 41 per cent up from 39 per cent recorded in the previous quarter. Bengaluru and Pune experienced 39 per cent and 35 per cent of cyber attacks, similar to the previous quarter. Despite a 2 per cent decrease in infection rate from the previous quarter, Chennai remain-ed most vulnerable at 46 per cent. Kolkata recorded 41 per cent, Ahmedabad 37 per cent and Mumbai 30 per cent.

Exploitation of loopholes continued to be a major threat that impacted both Windows and iOS systems. While the iOS vulnerabilities were found in the iMessage service that exists in iPhone and Siri components, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) based attacks remained the dominant type of cyber threat in Windows. USB storage device based threats remain the top malware risk for Windows users. In mobile devices, adware continued to dominate as it remained a growing “sweet spot” for cybercriminals.

According to Sophos, in 2020, ransomware will raise the stakes by changing or adding traits to confuse some anti-ransomware protection.

Further, small missteps in the cloud will end up exposing large businesses. The greatest vulnerability for cloud computing is simple misconfiguration. As cloud systems become more complex and more flexible, operator error continues to increase risk.

Over the next year, we expect to see more incidents where cybercriminals attempt to trick machine learning detection and classification models, and even leverage machine learning to generate highly convincing fake content for social engineering attacks, finds Joe Levy, CTO, Sophos.

5G will be the most fundamental game-changing technology to impact the cybersecurity landscape – maybe ever. 5G promises to connect almost all aspects of life through the network with game-changing speed and lower latency, but it will also introduce significant security risks with new potential entry points that will expose organisations to new types of attacks.

...
Tags: cyber criminals, cyber security


Latest From Business

Sources said the RoC Mumbai which had cleared the conversion from Tata Sons Private to Public status has also sent the entire report on how it was done following Tata-Mistry fallout leading to Mistry’s ouster from board to the Ministry in Delhi.

RoC moves NCLAT to drop ‘illegal’ in order

Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 1.78 per cent after the government sought to block the company's plan to sell stake to Saudi Aramco. (Photo: File)

Sensex snaps 4-day record-setting spree, ends marginally lower

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 187 with rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold prices soar Rs 187, silver also jumps Rs 495

Information exchanged under such tax agreements is covered under confidentiality provisions of respective agreements. Thus, disclosure of tax related information and information sought/obtained from foreign governments is exempted under section 8 (1) (a) and 8 (1) (f) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, it said in response to the RTI application filed by this PTI journalist. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Citing confidentiality, FinMin declines to share Swiss accounts details of Indians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GST Council decides against rate hike

At present, lotteries run by state governments attract 12 per cent GST while those authorised by them and sold outside the state attract 28 per cent.

PNB stock falls after bonds put on rating watch

United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with PNB, making the merged entity the second-largest public sector bank.

Top reasons to get a personal loan to fund your wedding

Opting for a personal loan can be a viable option, as a personal loan will make your dream wedding possible without liquidating your investments and savings.

Life insurers bat for 100 pc foreign investment in sector via automatic route

Investment under the automatic route does not require prior approval from the government.

Duty-free import of gold, silver restricted

In the pre-GST era, the government had levied a countervailing duty of 12.5 per cent on such imports almost around the time it imposed excise duty on gold in the domestic market. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham