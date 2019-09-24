Business Other News 24 Sep 2019 Income Tax notice to ...
Business, In Other News

Income Tax notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 10:57 am IST
She has been issued notice to explain certain details in her ITR with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies.
No comments were available from either the election commissioner or his wife. Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal Lavasa has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said on Monday.

Lavasa's wife has been issued a notice by the department to explain certain details in her I-T Returns (ITR) with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies, they said.

 

The officials said after preliminary investigation, the tax department has asked her to provide more documents related to her personal finances.

The department is looking at the ITRs of Novel Singhal Lavasa to ascertain if her income has escaped assessment in the past or something has been concealed from tax authorities, they said.

The probe into alleged tax evasion and holding of directorship in multiple firms against the former banker pertains to a time period between 2015-17, they say “There have been reports in certain sections of the media about Income Tax notices to the undersigned regarding ‘discrepancies in tax returns’ filed by me. It is stated that I have paid all taxes due towards me and disclosed all income earned by me from pension, and all other sources as per Income Tax law," Novel said in a statement to Mint's query.id.

She also said, “It is clarified that having served as a Class I officer with the State Bank of India for 28 years and having acquired vast experience in Banking and Development, I continue to be engaged in various professional activities, including as independent Director in a few companies."

“I have replied to all IT notices received since 5th August 2019 and have been cooperating with the ongoing process of the department," Novel added.

Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year.

His difference of opinion, with regard to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was reported during the recently-concluded general elections.

Tags: ashok lavasa, election commissioner, novel singhal lavasa, income tax department, itr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Other News

Bank unions defer 2-day strike; operations to be normal on Sep 26-27

As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected.

Trade war hits Indian exports to China

China has also restricted import of certain types of waste paper due to environmental concerns. The restrictions led to a decrease in waste paper prices, in turn benefitting India, an importer of the commodity.

Kharif foodgrain output pegged at 140.57 million tonnes

The ministry said foodgrain output of the summer crop would be slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes against 141.71 million tonnes in the previous kharif season. Sowing for the season is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.

Biggest-ever move out of stocks could foreshadow gains ahead

Deutsche Bank

Auto industry to gain most from tax cut

When it comes to auto industry, the OEMs are expected to pass on some of the benefits of the recent tax revision to end consumers, Icra said in a report.
