Business Other News 24 Sep 2019 Bank unions defer 2- ...
Business, In Other News

Bank unions defer 2-day strike; operations to be normal on Sep 26-27

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Four unions of bank officers had threatened to go on a two-day strike from September 26 to protest against merger.
As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected.
 As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected.

New Delhi: Officers' unions of public sector banks have deferred the proposed two-day strike following an assurance from Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to look into their concerns.

Four unions of bank officers had threatened to go on a two-day strike from September 26 to protest against the consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four.

 

"Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was positive in formation of a committee consisting of all concerned to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 banks including preserving the identity of all the banks. An appeal was made to us to revisit our strike call in view of the discussions," a joint statement said issued on Monday.

In view of the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the Finance Secretary, the 48 hours strike stands deferred, it said.

As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had informed SBI that the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) had given a call for a pan-India strike by bank employees on September 26 and 27, 2019.

The government on August 30 announced its mega consolidation plan to bring the down the total number of PSBs to 12 from 19 in 2017 in a bid to make them global-sized banks.

As per the plan, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce are to be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

Syndicate Bank is to be merged with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank will be merged with Indian Bank. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will amalgamate with the Union Bank of India.

Earlier this year, Bank of Baroda merged Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself to become the second largest public sector lender.

SBI had merged five of its associate banks - State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad and also Bhartiya Mahila effective April 2017.

...
Tags: bank union, strike, public sector banks, rajiv kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

Rupee rises 22 paise against US dollar in early trade

The social media’s financial scams policy states that one cannot utilise its services

Twitter will suspend accounts of users who run financial scams: report

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

China has also restricted import of certain types of waste paper due to environmental concerns. The restrictions led to a decrease in waste paper prices, in turn benefitting India, an importer of the commodity.

Trade war hits Indian exports to China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Trade war hits Indian exports to China

China has also restricted import of certain types of waste paper due to environmental concerns. The restrictions led to a decrease in waste paper prices, in turn benefitting India, an importer of the commodity.

Kharif foodgrain output pegged at 140.57 million tonnes

The ministry said foodgrain output of the summer crop would be slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes against 141.71 million tonnes in the previous kharif season. Sowing for the season is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.

Biggest-ever move out of stocks could foreshadow gains ahead

Deutsche Bank

Auto industry to gain most from tax cut

When it comes to auto industry, the OEMs are expected to pass on some of the benefits of the recent tax revision to end consumers, Icra said in a report.

Govt mulls reviving closed sugar mills

Interestingly, Gadkari, had, last week, said that he had cleared a Cabinet note on the proposed vehicle scrappage policy, which had been approved by the finance ministry as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham