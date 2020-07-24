122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Business Other News 24 Jul 2020 In move against Chin ...
Business, In Other News

In move against China, India tightens rules on investments from neighbours

REUTERS
Published Jul 24, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 11:06 am IST
The Indian government’s statement said the decision was taken to “strengthen the defence of India and national security”
India toughens public procurement rules for bidders from bordering nations. (PTI Photo)
 India toughens public procurement rules for bidders from bordering nations. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said bidders from bordering countries eyeing government contracts would need prior registration and security clearances, a move seen as New Delhi’s latest effort to counter China following a border clash between the two nations.

The Indian government’s statement said the decision was taken to “strengthen the defence of India and national security”. India shares borders with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, but the government statement did not name any specific country.

 

“Any bidder from such countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services ... only if the bidder is registered with the competent Authority,” the government statement said.

“Political and security clearance from the Ministries of External and Home Affairs respectively will be mandatory.”

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The announcement comes after India in April issued a similar directive on screening incoming foreign investment from neighbouring countries with which it shares a land border.

 

India did not name China in that order, but the move irked Chinese businesses which have major interests in India. Beijing called the policy discriminatory.

Chinese firms have faced hostility since a border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers in June. India has also banned 59 apps of Chinese origin, including ByteDance’s TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser citing security concerns.

In Thursday’s late night order, the Indian government said the restrictions would apply to tenders issued by several entities including public sector banks, financial institutions and government enterprises.

 

“This was expected because public procurement is the strongest lever that Indian government can use to send a strong signal to China,” said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal that advises several Chinese companies.

Procurement of medical supplies for containment of COVID-19 global pandemic until Dec. 31, 2020, will be exempted from the new rules, the government said.

...
Tags: india, bidders, bordering countries, government contracts, border clash, china, pakistan, bangladesh, myanmar, nepal, bhutan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Bajaj is facing supply chain issues at its plants in India due to lockdowns imposed by local governments. (PTI Photo)

Bajaj Auto focuses on exports as India battles COVID-19 pandemic

Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its California assembly plant to post a surprising $104 million net profit for the second quarter. (AFP Photo)

Tesla makes $104 million surprise profit despite factory shutdown

Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks, lost 1.91 billion euros in the second quarter. (AFP Photo)

Daimler Q2 loss widens on weak demand

Air India reduces monthly allowances of employees by up to 50%. (PTI Photo)

Air India slashes employee monthly allowances up to 50%



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Air India slashes employee monthly allowances up to 50%

Air India reduces monthly allowances of employees by up to 50%. (PTI Photo)

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of U.S. sanctions imposed on the country. (AFP Photo)

India capable of producing COVID-19 vaccine for entire world: Bill Gates

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chairman Bill Gates. (PTI Photo)

Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal

Reliance will load its first cargo of Venezuelan crude in three months this week in exchange for diesel under a swap deal. (PTI Photo)

EU hoping for "ambitious" free trade pact with India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham