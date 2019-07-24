Business Companies 24 Jul 2019 US imposes record US ...
US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

AFP
Published Jul 24, 2019, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
Federal Trade Commission said the penalty was the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers' privacy.
In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington: US regulators on Wednesday formalised a record USD 5 billion fine on Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook for privacy violations in a settlement requiring the world's biggest social network to "submit to new restrictions and a modified corporate structure."

The Federal Trade Commission said the penalty was the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers' privacy and one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the US government for any violation.

 

"Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers' choices," FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said in a statement after the split decision by the agency, with two members saying the penalty was insufficient.

...
Led by the weak market sentiment, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 5,86,008.88 crore to Rs 1,43,27,797.54 crore.

Sensex: Rs 5.86 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out as markets fall for 5th day

Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body of DoT, last month, approved imposing penalty on Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

Telecom dept approves Rs 3,050 cr penalty on Airtel, Vodafone Idea

The utility for e-filing ITR-2 and ITR-3 were released on May 2 and May 10, 2019 respectively.

No changes made in ITR forms, only software updated: CBDT

Gold price was quoted higher at USD 1,425.40 an ounce in New York, while silver was trading at USD 16.58 per ounce.

Gold, silver resume upward journey; global factors support rally



