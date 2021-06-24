Business Other News 24 Jun 2021 WhatsApp, NSDC launc ...
Business, In Other News

WhatsApp, NSDC launch Digital Skill Champions Programme

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2021, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 4:29 pm IST
India has about 15 million monthly users of its business app in India, and more than 50 million users globally
Thukral said through this partnership, WhatsApp is committed to enhance the digital skills of the aspiring entrepreneurs and empower the youth of our country to create a safe digital environment for all. (PTI Photo)
 Thukral said through this partnership, WhatsApp is committed to enhance the digital skills of the aspiring entrepreneurs and empower the youth of our country to create a safe digital environment for all. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WhatsApp on Thursday launched its Digital Skill Champions Programme that aims to train Indian youth on digital skills to make them employment ready.

The partnership identifies two broad areas of collaboration - WhatsApp Digital Skills Academy, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) and WhatsApp Business App Training sessions.

 

Through this programme, school and university students would be coached to imbibe digital and online skills that would culminate with WhatsApp and NSDC awarding 'Digital Skill Champions' certification.

The course is based on a module-format, is comprehensive and intensive in imparting knowledge about important aspects of the online ecosystem, equipping students with technology-based learning on campuses across tier III and IV towns and cities in the country.

WhatsApp India Director (Public Policy) Shivanth Thukral said the company wants to be a "credible digital ally" to take various solutions like education and financial services to the last mile.

 

"With 400 million-plus users in the country, I think skilling is something we definitely must take up as a challenge...our product philosophy of remaining simple, reliable and secure is what helps solve for at scale," he said in a virtual event, and cited example of partnerships with Kolkata Municipal Corporation and HDFC.

As India embraces digital innovation and entrepreneurship, it is imperative that the youth today are made aware of and educated about how they can upskill themselves and take charge of their presence online, he added.

 

"...we do not want to become the owners of this domain, but we want to become as much of a partner with everybody in this domain...whether it's the state, private sector or public private partnership, we're looking at scaling across the country by partnership, that's our approach. (We are) a digital ally to this country, and doing everything which is good for India, as far as WhatsApp and family of apps is concerned," he noted.

Thukral said through this partnership, WhatsApp is committed to enhance the digital skills of the aspiring entrepreneurs and empower the youth of our country to create a safe digital environment for all.

 

As part of WhatsApp Digital Skills Academy, youth from tier III and IV cities will be trained on critical aspects of digital safety and online privacy. The initiative will kick off with a pilot across 50 campuses in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The programme will be imparted through WhatsApp's project implementation partner, InfiSpark.

Under PMKK and WhatsApp Business App Training, WhatsApp will conduct training sessions to familiarise Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra trainers with the WhatsApp Business app.

 

India has about 15 million monthly users of its business app in India, and more than 50 million users globally.

"In a rapidly evolving digital world, NSDC aims to extend the scope of virtual learning for youth across India. The aim is to empower youth with new-age skills to make them employable and more productive in their work environment...This is a great time to be a job creator because we are essentially in a technological curve, which is rapidly changing and therefore creating many new opportunities," Manish Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSDC, said.

 

...
Tags: whatsapp, nsdc, digital skill champions programme, whatsapp digital skills academy, pradhan mantri kaushal kendra, whatsapp business app training
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Last year, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani had announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035. (AFP Photo)

Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 75,000 cr investment in clean energy

The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment, he added. (AFP Photo)

BMW drives in updated 5 Series sedan in India at Rs 62.9 lakh

The price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise per litre. (Photo: DC/File)

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in nine states including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, June 22, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

Discount offers stack up for inoculated Indians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in nine states including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra

The price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise per litre. (Photo: DC/File)

Adani Ports acquires residual 25 pc stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 2,800 cr

With a waterfront of 20 km and 6,800 acres of land, Krishnapatnam Port has a master plan capacity of 300 MTPA and a 50-year concession. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

Coal India gives go-ahead to domestic firm for coal bed methane extraction project

Spread over an area of about 27 sq km, Jharia CBM Block-I has CBM resource of over 26 BCM. (Representative Image: AFP)

Gold demand in India plunges to 25-year low

In the first three quarters of 2020, gold demand stood at 252 tonnes, which was 49 per cent down from 496 tonnes in the same period last year. With one more quarter to go, the World Gold Council expects that India’s gold demand would be the lowest since 1995.

COVID-19 effect: Shopping malls coming up at snail’s pace across India

A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham