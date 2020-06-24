92nd Day Of Lockdown

Business, In Other News

India levies anti-dumping duty on steel imports from China, South Korea & Vietnam

REUTERS
Published Jun 24, 2020, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 3:11 pm IST
India has taken steps to protect its domestic industry and push local manufacturing as PM Modi wants to make the nation self-reliant
India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on steel imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea. (PTI Photo)
 India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on steel imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on flat rolled steel products that are plated or coated with alloy of aluminium and zinc originating in, or from China, Vietnam and South Korea, according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

The duty will be in the range of $13.07-$173.10 per tonne for 5 years, according to the statement.

 

In the last few days, India has taken steps to protect its domestic industry and push local manufacturing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make the nation self-reliant to bolster its sagging economy and create jobs.

The move to levy charges on imports from China is also seen as retaliation by New Delhi after 20 soldiers died in a face-off with Beijing at the Himalayan border. Indian and Chinese military officials on Tuesday agreed to disengage on the disputed border.

