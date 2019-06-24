RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya resigns 6 months before his term end

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya who made an earnest case for autonomy for the banking sector regulator, quit six months ahead of the scheduled end of his deputation.

RBI's youngest deputy governor post-1991 economic reforms Acharya joined the RBI on January 23, 2017.

Acharya would join the New York University's Stern School of Business for a teaching position. Acharya would be joining his New York-based family from which he has been away during his tenure at RBI.