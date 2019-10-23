Business Other News 23 Oct 2019 Strategic sale of 11 ...
Business, In Other News

Strategic sale of 11 biggies likely

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Oct 23, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 12:40 am IST
The ambitious target was set by the finance ministry in a meeting with the Prime Minister Office (PMO).
The list was prepared by the Niti Aayog and the department of Investment and Public Asset Management.
 The list was prepared by the Niti Aayog and the department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has finalised 11 “ailing” public sector units (PSUs) for strategic sale as part of its disinvestment plan. It is aimed at meeting the fiscal deficit target and bringing the country’s economy back on track. The ambitious target was set by the finance ministry in a meeting with the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

The 11 PSUs include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Andrew Yule & Co, ITDC’s Ashok Hotel, Balmer Lawrie Invest-ments and Balmer Lawrie & Co., Mahanagar telephone Nigam (MTNL), Telecommunications Consultant India, Natio-nal Textile Corporation, FCI Aravalli Gypsum and Minerals India, Hindus-tan Copper, MECON, Braithwaite & Co. The list was prepared by the Niti Aayog and the department of Investment and Public Asset Manage-ment.

 

“The government is all set for a series of blockbuster divestments — lining up strategic sales as many as 11 PSUs. Once the Cabinet gives its nod, the strategic sale will take place whenever market conditions are suitable,” a top finance ministry source told DC on Tuesday.

The government has also lined up a host of other PSUs for strategic sales in tranches, including BPCL to foreign and private firms. “Though it is a fact that BPCL’s name does not find mention in the list as of now, first the government will have to take it to Cabinet for its approval,” the source said, adding that privatisation requires the nod of Parliament and as per plan it may sell most of its 53.3 per cent stake to a strategic partner.

Other PSUs which have been approved for future disinvestment include Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers, National Aluminium Company, National Mineral Development Corporation, Scooters India, Certification Engineers International Ltd, Projects & Develop-ment India, Bridge & Roof Co (India), Engineering Projects (India), Hindus-tan Newsprint Ltd, CCI, Hospital Services Consul-tancy Corporation (India), Pawan Hans, National Projects Construction Corporation, ITDC Hotels (for long-term lease of 50 years).

The idea is to meet the budgetary shortfall arising out of the recent tax exemption announcement. This will be apart from the off-budget dividend of around Rs 58,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), already in the government’s kitty. The Centre also plans to give some of the hotels, which are currently being managed by ITDC Hotels, on joint venture basis to its strategic partner. “These hotels include Dony Polo Ashok (Itanagar), Punjab Ashok, Ashok Hotel (New Delhi), Hotel Janpath (New Delhi), Hotel Samrat (New Delhi), Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel (Mysore), Hotel Jaipur Ashok (Jaipur), Hotel Jammu Ashok (Jammu) and Hotel Patliputra Ashok (Patna)," the source added.

Earlier this month, a group of secretaries cleared strategic sales in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), BEML, Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Stake sales in THDC India and Neepco, both power companies, have also been approved. These could be taken over by state-run NTPC.

Eight other PSUs have been lined up for disinvestment in the second tranche, including Bharat Pumps & Compressors, Central Electronics, Ferro Scrap Nigam, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, Container Corporation of India, Hindustan Prefabs, MMTC/STC, and three units of SAIL (Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur).

In the third phase of tranche, the PSUs likely for disinvestment include Dredging Corporation of India, Hooghly Dock & Port Engineers, Kamrajhar Port, Shipping Corporation of India, HLL Lifecare, Indian Medicines & Pharmaceuticals, RITES, IRCON International, Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Antibiotics and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

The source said that Air India and its subsidiaries would come under the disinvestment programme in the fourth tranche.

“Those subsidiaries of Air India include Air India, Air India Charters, Air India Air Transport Services, Allied Air Services, Air India Engineering Services and Hotel Corporation of India,” the source said.

These sales will help the government as it plans to raise Rs 1,57,000 crore against the budgeted divestment of Rs 1 lakh crore in this financial year, for helping to bridge the fiscal gap arising out of the Rs 1.45 lakh crore tax stimulus offered to the corporates. Therefore, the Centre has decided to line up CPSEs for strategic sale in five tranches over the next few years.

...
Tags: narendra modi government


Latest From Business

The Experis IT Employment Outlook Survey by Experis IT- ManpowerGroup India found that 52 per cent companies had no plans to hire IT professionals for the next six months.

Hiring intentions for IT skills at 3-yr low

Thomas Cook India has the right to use the brand in the Indian market till 2024.

Thomas Cook India in talks for buying out brand

At a one-year-forward price-to-earnings multiple of 20 times at the end of September, Infosys's valuation is now almost 50 per cent higher than at the depth of the last crisis.

Infosys may need some private time to fix itself

The letter also accused CEO Parekh of instructing sales team not to send mails for approval and directing the sales team to make wrong assumptions to show margins.

infosys falls 15 per cent after complaints



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Centre relaxes gift policy for employees, hikes monetary limits

Gifts include free transport, boarding, lodging or other pecuniary advantage when provided by any person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealings with the government servant. (Photo: Representational)

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.

Banking services affected partially due to strike call by two unions

Some of the services like cash deposit and withdrawal at the counter and cheque clearances have been impacted due to the strike by banking staff.

AU Small Finance Bank reports 89 per cent jump in Q2 net profit

Loans AUM grew at 38 per cent y-o-y to Rs 27,876 crore and deposits grew 72 per cent on-year to Rs 22,149 crore.

New foreign trade policy may have simpler export promotion schemes

The ministry may also include new chapters for services, and e-commerce exports besides simplifying advance authorisation and self ratification schemes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham