Business Other News 23 Mar 2022 Cochin Airport to fa ...
Business, In Other News

Cochin Airport to facilitate 1190 flights per week starting from Sunday

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:39 am IST
The Summer schedule released by the airport starting from Sunday will be operational till October 29
Cochin International Airport (ANI)
 Cochin International Airport (ANI)

Kochi: India's third busiest airport, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will facilitate 1190 flights every week from Sunday as India will resume commercial international flights from March 27 after a gap of two years.

The airport was facilitating 848 flights during the ongoing winter schedule. The Summer schedule released by the airport starting from Sunday will be operational till October 29.

 

CIAL's summer schedule will see 20 airlines operating to destinations abroad among which 16 are International carriers operating 261 weekly departures.

"Air India Express, Air Asia Berhad, Ethihad, Emirates, Oman Air, Qatar Air, Saudi Arabian, Kuwait air, Thai Air Asia, Srilankan, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Singapore Airlines, Spice jet and Indigo are among some of the major flights which frequently operate from Cochin Airport.

There will be 44 weekly departures to Dubai alone. Whereas Abu Dhabi comes second with 42 operations from Kochi.

 

Air India will continue their three weekly operations to London and Thai Air Asia will resume its operations from Kochi in June, with 4 weekly direct flights to Bangkok.

CIAL schedules 668 domestic operations for the summer season offering connectivity with 13 cities in the country which includes 63 weekly flights to Delhi, 55 to Mumbai, 39 to Hyderabad, 49 to Chennai, 79 to Bangalore and 7 to Kolkata.

"The zealous effort taken by the company to smoothen the traffic during the pandemic period would have instilled a sense of safety in International Airlines and which has been reflected in the summer schedule," said S Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL.

 

...
Tags: cochin international airport ltd, cochin airport
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Business

Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. (DC File Image)

India ranks 51st in global list of annual rise in housing prices: Report

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress activists being detained during a protest against rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, March 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Petrol, diesel, LPG prices are hiked; Uproar in Parliament

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

FM Sitharaman defends EPFO's decision to cut interest rate

The company will also build a plant manufacturing EV battery on land near its Gujarat plant, while a joint venture—Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India—will construct a vehicle recycling facility at the same site, the statement said. — DC Image

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr in electric vehicles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ABG fraud detected relatively faster: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Petrol, diesel, LPG prices are hiked; Uproar in Parliament

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress activists being detained during a protest against rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, March 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

FPIs sell Rs 1-L cr equities in 2022

In spite of a correction of around 17 per cent from the peak in Sesnex and Nifty, the FPIs continue to sell since market sentiments have been impacted globally by the uncertainty triggered by the war and the surge in crude, said V. K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services. — Representational image/By arrangement

UAE slips to third slot in gems & jewellery exports

According to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the scheduled Foreign Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UAE on Friday would help the industry to take a bigger leap in exports of plain gold and gold studded jewellery, which was hit badly during the pandemic. — Representational image/By arrangement

RBI Deputy Governor calls for outright cryptocurrency ban

Sankar said banning cryptocurrency is “perhaps the most advisable choice open to India.” (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->