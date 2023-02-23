  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 23 Feb 2023 Welspun group to inv ...
Business, In Other News

Welspun group to invest Rs 5,000 crore across sectors: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:53 am IST
Industries and textiles minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated Welspun's advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly on the city outskirts. (Photo: Twitter)
 Industries and textiles minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated Welspun's advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly on the city outskirts. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana bagged yet another major investment on Wednesday with global home textiles leader Welspun India Limited announcing an investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore to establish its industrial units across sectors in the state. It will also set up an IT/ITeS centre in Chandanvelly. This will be in addition to the Rs 2,000 crore spent to establish the group’s state-of-the-art textile facility at Chandanvelly in Ranga Reddy district.

The announcement was made by Balkrishan Goenka, chairman of the company, in the presence of industries and textiles minister K.T. Rama Rao, immediately after Rao inaugurated Welspun's advanced textile facility in Chandanvelly on the city outskirts.

This facility is Welspun’s second investment in the same vicinity after the flooring facility valued at Rs 1,500 crore two years back.

The plant will manufacture spun-lace, which is used in products like hygiene
application, family care and those used in one’s daily lives. Rao assured complete support to the company for the expansion of its operations in Telangana.

"With the advent of Welspun Group and other industrial giants, Chandanvelley
and Sitarampur region will soon become the largest industrial hub in
Telangana," he Rao said.

In response to Goenka’s plea, Rao assured to undertake expansion of the road
from Shamshabad airport to Chandanvelly into a four-lane road. He said that the government would work out an action plan involving farmers for packaging and branding of top grade cotton produced in the state.

Rao said that Welspun's decision will strengthen Telangana government's goal of expanding IT to tier 2 and 3 cities. With the establishment of Welspun IT centre, the desire of the locals to have IT companies in their region will also be fulfilled while up to 1,200 local youth will get to land up IT jobs, he added.

...
Tags: industries minister kt rama rao, welspun india, telangana investor-friendly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Telangana will be pharma powerhouse, says KTR
KTR writes to Nirmala on Data Embassies

Latest From Business

The collector said the state government was very particular about the development of industries in order to provide jobs to unemployed youth. ( tirupati.ap.gov.in)

DIEPC for encouraging entrepreneurs by providing infrastructure

Complying with the court order, Gupta appeared before the agency officials. He had an MoU with Metals Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC), a public sector enterprise and was questioned on transactions. His bank accounts were also verified.

MBS Sukesh Gupta appears before ED in Hyd, Kochi ED official raid on Joyalukkas

The programme will enable employees to avail early care and treatment for children impacted by specific neurodevelopmental, cognitive, behavioral, or physical impairments. (Photo: Twitter/@ProcterGamble)

Procter & Gamble India launches ‘Lead With Care’ for employees

Representational Image

Adani firm repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Buggana invites top industrialists for global summit

Minister Buggana Rajendranath invites G Summit to Hinduja Group chairman Ashok P Hinduja to Mumbai investors meet on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Amazon to invest Rs 36,300 crore in Hyderabad, TS gets highest FDI

Amazon Web Services will invest in its three Hyderabad data centre campuses at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City in phases.(Image credit: Wikipedia)

Elon Musk nears world’s richest title again

Elon Musk (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Mukesh Ambani is richest Asian as Adani tumbles out on Hindenburg row

Mukesh Ambani, who was richest Indian before Adani's eye popping gains in company stock prices catapulted him to top spot in April last year, has regained that position. (DC Image)

Income from high value insurance policies taxable

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from traditional life insurance policies with an aggregate premium amount of Rs 5 lakh per annum or more will now be taxable. (Representational photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->