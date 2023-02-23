DIEPC for encouraging entrepreneurs by providing infrastructure

The collector said the state government was very particular about the development of industries in order to provide jobs to unemployed youth. ( tirupati.ap.gov.in)

TIRUPATI: The District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting presided over by collector Venkata Ramana Reddy on Wednesday emphasised the importance of encouraging industrialists by providing them with necessary infrastructure.

The meet approved a proposal to sanction Rs 2.19 crore in subsidies to 32 industries based on the inspection committee's recommendations. As of now, 465 out of the 502 industries have obtained construction permits through the single desk portal, while 13 applications are being reviewed by the concerned departments. Permissions to the remaining units are pending.

The collector said the state government was very particular about the development of industries in order to provide jobs to unemployed youth. Some 1.10 acre of the APIIC lands has been earmarked for setting up three industries in Tirupati and Naidupet areas with an investment of Rs 3.02 crore, in which 73 people would be employed.

He said that officials and bankers should collaborate to establish more industries in the district to prevent unemployed youth from migrating to other regions and states.

The collector said the authorities have been paying the subsidies for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in an unprecedented manner. The DIEPC has approved the payment of Rs 2.29 crore to 32 units on Wednesday, he said.

Out of these, 29 industries got investment subsidies, one got power subsidy, one received interest subsidy and one given subsidy in stamp duty.

The district collector asked the officials concerned to spread awareness within the industrial circles about the favourable environment in the district for the start of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. He evaluated the status of the projects done under the DCP programme to establish the Kalamkari handicrafts clusters at Guttakindapalli, Srikalahasti, the printing cluster at Vemuru, as well as the saree printing and dyeing cluster at Venkatagiri.