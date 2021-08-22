Business Other News 22 Aug 2021 Petrol, diesel price ...
Business, In Other News

Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise each

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 2:09 pm IST
This is the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week
Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies. (PTI)
 Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies. (PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday - the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies.

 

The reduction came as international oil prices tumbled to their lowest level since May, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.

The price cut in diesel is the fourth since August 18, when the reduction cycle began. All four reductions have been of 20 paise per litre each.

On the previous three occasions when diesel rates were cut, petrol prices remained unchanged.

Sunday's cut in petrol price came after 36 days of status quo in rates. Diesel rate change was effected after 33 days of no change.

 

The freeze in rate revision coincided with Parliament session, where the opposition parties tried to corner the government on various issues including the hike in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on July 17.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

 

International oil rates have fallen to USD 66 a barrel from USD 75 per barrel touched last month.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

...
Tags: fuel price hike, diesel and petrol prices
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

Investors booked profit after big gains in the metal stocks after solid earnings performance in Q4 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22 had made them the best performing sector so far. — Representational image/DC

Drop in global prices hits metal stocks

Jewellers have been apprehensive about whether this element of traceability can lead to search and seizure by the government authorities. — Representational image/DC

Jewellers oppose HUID plan

Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity. — PTI

Banks queue up to raise billions

The terms of the Series F2 CCCPS for all purposes are covered under the

Microsoft Corporation invests $5 million in OYO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display MRP, seller details

The petition claimed that a large number of people are being affected due to such information not being provided by e-commerce websites. (Representational Image/PTI)

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

SGB collects over Rs 31K cr since launch

There is an investment limit of 4 kg per fiscal for individuals and Hindu undivided family (HUF) and 20 kg per fiscal for trusts and similar entities. — Representational image/PTI

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels

Food SEZs works put on fast track in Telangana

The state government has received 350 applications in response to Expression of Interest (EOI) called by it for setting up food SEZs. (Representational Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->