  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Other News 22 Mar 2023 Need to reduce airpo ...
Business, In Other News

Need to reduce airports' operating costs by 30-50%: Adani Airports CEO

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 1:28 pm IST
Adani Airports chief Arun Bansal (Image credit: Linkedin)
 Adani Airports chief Arun Bansal (Image credit: Linkedin)

New Delhi: Adani Airports chief Arun Bansal on Wednesday said the cost of operating airports has to come down by 30-50 per cent in the coming years as he highlighted the growth potential of the Indian aviation market.

Currently, the company is operating seven airports and is building another one.

Bullish on the Indian market, Bansal said it would like to operate more airports and eventually become a leading airport operator in the world.

Adani Airports is investing in physical and digital segments, and is committed to building the capacity, he added.

Indian aviation had been taken for granted for the last 20-30 years and the cost of operating airports should come down by 30-50 per cent in the coming years, he noted.

Adani Airports is bullish on the country's aviation market and wants to "do more airports", Bansal said, adding that under the first phase, Navi Mumbai airport will start operations by December 2024.

The passenger handling capacity will be 20 million in the first phase of Navi Mumbai airport. Adani Airports is also operating Mumbai airport.

"We are also working on (setting up) an aviation institute," he said while speaking at the CAPA aviation summit here.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and a large number of planes are on order by various Indian carriers. 

...
Tags: adani group, adani airports chief arun bansal, arun bansal, adani airports
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

The new Verna priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh for the top-end has already garnered over 8,000 confirmed bookings. Photo: By Arrangement

All new Hyundai Verna to strengthen sedan segment

The hackers

Ferrari hit by cyberattack demanding customer details

ADP Hyderabad hosts Walkathon in support of Gender Equality at Workplace. Photo: By arrangement

ADP India hosts walkathon in celebration of gender equity

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.— Representational Image/By Arrangement

Gold price crosses Rs 60,000-mark for the first time



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as interim LIC chief

Siddhartha Mohanty is appointed as the interim chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for three months starting March 14. (PTI Photo)

Amazon to invest Rs 36,300 crore in Hyderabad, TS gets highest FDI

Amazon Web Services will invest in its three Hyderabad data centre campuses at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City in phases.(Image credit: Wikipedia)

Income from high value insurance policies taxable

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from traditional life insurance policies with an aggregate premium amount of Rs 5 lakh per annum or more will now be taxable. (Representational photo)

SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Dallas Venture Capital partners with T-Hub to boost funding ecosystem in Telangana

With T-Hub’s support, DVC will get empowered to find fast-growing, innovative startups. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->