Amazon to set up facility in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The world’s biggest online retailer Amazon will establish a facility here in 2023. It would serve as a centre for development of system software and IT services.

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) here announced via its Twitter account that Amazon would establish a facility in the park with an initial expenditure of Rs 55.65 lakh and create about 120 job opportunities. In the next three years, software export is expected to touch around Rs 184 crore.

“This is a very good development at the right time. Thanks to the initiative from Chief Minister Jagan Reddy. The state and in particular the city is witnessing huge investments and top companies like amazon are willing to set up operations. This will be the beginning for Vizag to become a hub for IT development,” said MLA Avanti Srinivas.

Amazon is the second significant corporation to enter tier-II and tier-III cities in the state, following Infosys. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Fluentgrid, Cyient, WNS and more businesses have been operating out of Visakhapatnam of late.

“This is a great step towards the better development of the city, especially in the IT sector,” added Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana.