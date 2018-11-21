search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st T20: Pant, Karthik get India back on track
 
Business, In Other News

PM Modi making 'fun' of demonetisation-hit farmers: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Congress announced a farm loan waiver for them in the state, if it comes to power.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that demonetisation had "destroyed" the lives of farmers and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "fun" of their plight during his poll campaigns.

Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report that claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit the farmers hard.

 

"Noteban has destroyed the lives of farmers. Now they do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizer," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"But, Modi ji is making fun of our farmers' plight. Now his Agriculture Ministry has also said that farmers were badly affected due to demonetisation decision," he said on Twitter referring to Modi's campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

While polling in Chhattisgarh was completed in two phases on November 12 and 20, elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28.

On Saturday, the Congress chief tagged on Twitter a video of the prime minister's speech during the poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, where he alleged that people were hiding their black money under beds and in wheat stocks in their homes before the note ban.

Gandhi had asked if absconders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who have allegedly committed bank frauds, have ever sown wheat.

“Have you seen Mallya, Mehul bhai and Nirav Modi sow wheat. Modiji, don't insult the farmers. You first indulged in a scam by collecting farmers money by noteban and handed it over to your suit-boot friends. "Now you are saying that farmers' money was black money. India will not tolerate this insult of farmers,” Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has defended demonetisation, saying it was a "highly ethical" move and not merely a political one. J

aitley also said hard data showed an increase in tax base, greater formalisation of the economy and India retaining the fastest growing economy tag for the fifth year in a row.

On November 8, 2016, the government had scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. It later issued the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes.

The Congress is seeking to woo the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 28, and has announced a farm loan waiver for them in the state, if it comes to power.

...
Tags: demonetisation, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stress in number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman nearly dies of broken heart when childhood sweetheart leaves her for friend

Ross admits that she never knew the condition existed before it actually happened to her. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10 things to keep in mind before becoming a responsible pet parent

One of the most important things is to research well before zeroing in on a pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st T20: Pant, Karthik get India back on track

Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitterati trolls Pakistan the 'Oye Hoye' way after losing to New Zealand in 1st Test

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his team's never-say-die approach and described a tension-packed narrow four-run win over Pakistan in the first match on Monday a "good advertisement for Test cricket." (Photo: PCB/Twitter)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

New logistics and air cargo policy to be announced soon: Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Dr. Suresh Prabhu.

Final round of capital infusion in Dec to help banks lend more

Almost all 21 PSBs, particularly the 11 banks currently under the Reserve Bank’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

Global fall may bring petrol, diesel prices at same level soon

Oil sector experts say that retail price of both petrol and diesel may equate around Rs 70 a litre before the end of the year. (Photo: ANI)

Quoting of father's name in PAN application forms will not be mandatory

Father's name in PAN application forms will not be mandatory in cases where mother of the applicant is a single parent.

Agro exports can grow to USD 100 billion by 2022

India can grab a good share of the $10 million US exports of these products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham