119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Business Other News 21 Jul 2020 India seeks concessi ...
Business, In Other News

India seeks concession from US for generic drugs export

REUTERS
Published Jul 21, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
India accounts for 40% of US generic drug imports, including anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by Trump in fight against coronavirus
India seeks new preferential treatment from US on drugs, other goods. (AFP Photo)
 India seeks new preferential treatment from US on drugs, other goods. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India is seeking concessions for generic drugs it exports to the United States in return for opening its dairy markets and slashing tariffs on farm goods as the two sides seek to shore up a new trade deal, three sources said.

India accounts for 40% of U.S. generic drug imports, including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus.

 

To win preferential treatment on pharmaceutical exports, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dangling the carrot of opening its dairy and farm markets to the Trump administration, months ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

“Americans recognise the political compulsion that brings its own benefits,” one of the sources with knowledge of the plans said.

India, one of the world’s largest consumers of dairy products, has offered an opening to U.S. dairy imports through a quota-based system, two of the sources said. These products would need a certificate they are not derived from animals that have consumed feeds that include internal organs, blood meal or tissues of ruminants because of religious sensibilities in India.

 

India’s trade ministry did not immediately comment and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The two sides have been negotiating a limited trade pact for more than a year aimed at restoring zero tariffs on a range of Indian exports to the U.S. under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) that the Trump administration withdrew last year, citing lack of reciprocal access to India’s markets.

RELIANCE ON CHINA

But the Indian side has proposed a more ambitious deal than just focused on the GSP, a second source said. In addition to luring American dairy producers, it has offered to roll back tariff hikes on almonds, walnuts and apples.

 

It is the world’s largest buyer of U.S. almonds, and second largest for its apples.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed support for concluding an initial trade package and the possibility of an eventual Free Trade Agreement, the Indian government said.

While India seeks concessions on drug exports, the United States has raised concerns over India’s import dependence on China for sourcing raw materials for generic drugs, Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, told Reuters.

 

Indian drugmakers rely on China, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of last year, for almost 70% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients for their medicines.

“U.S. dependence on China indirectly is tied to India itself. And the U.S. is saying, if you want access to our market then become more self-sufficient than being dependent on China,” Aghi said.

Differences remain on a large set of issues related to e-commerce and data storage rules. India’s decision to levy a new 2% digital tax on foreign transactions, which upset companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com, has become the latest sore point.

 

“The latest one on digital tax caught the U.S. side by surprise because it was announced in the budget without any discussion or consultation,” Aghi said.

...
Tags: india, concessions, generic drugs, exports, united states, us, dairy markets, export tariffs, trade tariffs, new trade deal, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Novartis reported Tuesday higher profits in the first half of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic causing swings in sales. (AFP Photo)

Novartis profits rise despite coronavirus sales swings

Jubilant Generics gets nod to manufacture, market anti-viral drug Remdesivir. (Representational Image)

Jubilant Generics gets DCGI nod to manufacture COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

IndiGo said it will cut 10% of its workforce as it grapples with declining revenues due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

IndiGo to cut 10% staff, says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, trapped in the narrow trading band of the past three weeks as investors gauged hopes for a recovery in oil demand. (AFP Photo)

Oil steady as virus infections rise but hopes for vaccine lends support



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Over 7,000 income tax cases disposed under faceless assessment system

I-T dept disposes of 7,116 assessments under first phase of faceless scrutiny (Representative Image)

Employers bring back guest workers to cities

Some real estate developers are sponsoring the return of guest workers and also facilitating their quarantine as per guidelines. (PTI Photo)

UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 billion transactions in June

Payments on UPI in June hit an all-time high. (PTI Photo)

Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of U.S. sanctions imposed on the country. (AFP Photo)

India capable of producing COVID-19 vaccine for entire world: Bill Gates

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chairman Bill Gates. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham