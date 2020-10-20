The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Business Other News 20 Oct 2020 Farmers not fully aw ...
Business, In Other News

Farmers not fully aware of agriculture laws: survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Oct 20, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 2:23 pm IST
Of the 52 per cent farmers who were opposing the laws, over 36 per cent were not informed about the details of these laws as per a survey
Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo
 Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

Chennai: While more than half of the farmers oppose the new agri laws, both supporting and opposing farmers are not fully aware of the laws, finds a survey.

A face-to-face survey conducted by Gaon >Connection in 53 districts of 16 states to find farmers’ perception of the new laws found that every second respondent opposed the three laws, while 35 per cent farmers supported these acts.

 

Of the 52 per cent opposing the laws, over 36 per cent were not informed about the details of these laws. Similarly, of the 35 per cent supporting them, almost 18 per cent were not informed about them.

The survey found that overall 67 per cent farmer respondents were aware of the recent three agricultural laws. Meanwhile, two-third was aware about the recent farmers’ protest in the country. Awareness about such protests was more among the farmers in the north-west region (91 per cent), which includes the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Least awareness was reported in the east region (West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh) where less than half (46 per cent) were aware about recent farmers’ protest.

 

The biggest fear of these new agri laws among the respondent farmers (57 per cent) is that they will now be forced to sell their crop produce at a lower price in the open market, while 33 per cent farmers fear the government will end the system of minimum support price (MSP).

As many as 46 per cent respondent farmers said they thought the three bills will lead to big corporates/private companies exploiting farmers. Further, 39 per cent respondents felt that because of the new agricultural laws, the mandi system/APMC will collapse in the country.

 

For 36 per cent sarkari mandi/APMC is the most preferred medium of selling and the largest proportion of farmers in the northwest region (78 per cent) prefer selling to these mandis. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, gives farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price. Further, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, is meant to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potato from the list of essential commodities and do away with the imposition of stock holding limits.

 

Further, 59 per cent respondent farmers want the MSP system to be made a mandatory law in India. A bigger proportion of marginal and small farmers, who own less than five acres of land , support these agri laws in comparison to medium and large farmers.

Only 51 per cent said farming was profitable and fewer 34 per cent want their child to become a farmer.

...
Tags: all india farmers association, farmers bills, farmer protest, farmers protests
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

DMK calls for all party meet on anti-farmers Bills
Amid farmer protests, Lok Sabha passes two contentious farm Bills

Latest From Business

Central PSUs have spent only 32 per cent of its capex target for the fiscal.

CPSUs spend only 32 pc of capex target in H1

Kalyan Jewellers main promoter T S Kalyanaraman.

Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi nod for Rs 1750 Crore IPO

Thiruvananthapuram airport

Setback for Kerala government

From an average growth of 8 per cent during FY17-19, urban consumption declined 0.6 per cent for the first time in two decades in FY20 before collapsing by more than a quarter during April-August 2020. (Representational Image: AFP)

Urban consumption sees worst decline in two decades



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's extradition trial to resume in UK court today

Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7. (PTI Photo)

Fuel consumption in August witnesses biggest monthly dip since April

India's August fuel consumption posts biggest monthly decline since April. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu's electronics policy sets up $ 100 billion target by 2025

Tamil Nadu's new electronics policy aims for a quarter of the country's exports by 2025.

People's Bank of China invests Rs 15 crore in ICICI Bank amid India-China tension

People's Bank of China picks up 0.006 pc stake in ICICI Bank. (PTI Photo)

Jeff Bezos tops Forbes 400 richest list, Trump's ranking drops to 352

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos tops Forbes richest list. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham