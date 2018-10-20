search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Fuel prices slashed again, petrol costs Rs 87.46 per litre in Mumbai

ANI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
The petrol price in Delhi was revised to Rs 81.99 per litre after a decrease of 39 paise.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, on October 4, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices. (file picture)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, on October 4, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices. (file picture)

New Delhi: Amid a reduction in global crude oil prices, fuel prices across the country witnessed further reduction on Saturday, bringing citizens much-needed relief from skyrocketing fares.

The petrol price in Delhi was revised to Rs 81.99 per litre after a decrease of 39 paise, while that in Mumbai was Rs 87.46 per litre after a 38 paise reduction.

 

Diesel, on the other hand, is being sold 12 paise lower at Rs 75.36 per litre in Delhi, while the price of diesel in Mumbai has been reduced by 13 paise to retail at Rs 79 per litre.

Fuel prices have been soaring since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Centre for the steep hike in the fuel price, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are responsible for the increase in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

In a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had, on October 4, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He had also directed all state governments to slash rates.

...
Tags: fuel prices, petrol, diesel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Over 60,000 Indians received Green cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.
 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
 

E-cigarette vaping may delay wound healing, says study

E-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes as it relates to timely wound healing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Car makers shower discounts on models due for facelift

The offers will last till Diwali in November.

Dual jurisdiction under GST opens door for traders' harassment: CAIT

GST Council in January 2017 decided that both the central and state tax administration would have the power to take intelligence-based enforcement action.

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.

Govt likely to appoint new CEA in next 1-2 months

Govt on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Arvind Subramanian quit.

Over 60,000 Indians received Green cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham