Jagan calls for new industrial policy to extend more support to investors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for the drafting of a new industrial policy for AP with a view to extending more support to entrepreneurs -- from the level of developing a concept to the commissioning of the project and also for providing them with marketing tie-up at international level.

This would help attract more industries to AP, the chief minister said at a high-level review meeting he held to discuss the drafting of a new industrial policy with more attractive features. Senior officials including industrial special chief secretary Karikal Valaven, finance secretaries KVV Satyanarayana, N Gurjar and others were present.

The new industrial policy must be prepared in such a manner that it would do hand-holding to the investors from the very start till the final execution of the projects and the reach of the products to international markets. This would, in special, help the micro, small and medium enterprises who have limitations for outreach, he said.

He said there would be more competition in the MSME sector. “There is the need for providing them proper marketing facilities so that the industries would flourish.

The CM underlined the importance of providing encouragement to the start-up concepts and directed the officials to construct a new building in a good location in Visakhapatnam, in an area spread over three lakh square feet. The office of the department of industries must be set up in the same building, he said.