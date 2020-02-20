Business Other News 20 Feb 2020 Locust attack: India ...
Business, In Other News

Locust attack: India mulls purchase of drones, equipment

REUTERS
Published Feb 20, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
An outbreak in neighbouring Pakistan has again raised concerns about the safety of crops such as wheat and oilseeds in India
AP photo
 AP photo

India is buying drones and specialist equipment to monitor the movement of locusts and spray insecticides to ward off a new outbreak that could ravage crops, government officials said.

Earlier this year, Indian authorities were able to bring swarms of desert locusts under control, but an outbreak in neighbouring Pakistan has again raised concerns about the safety of crops such as wheat and oilseeds in India.

 

“Other than ensuring the availability of large quantities of insecticides, we’re buying drones and sprayers to beef up our readiness to deal with the attack,” one of the sources said.

Locust swarms can fly up to 150 km (90 miles) a day with the wind, and adult insects can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food per day. A small swarm eats as much in one day as about 35,000 people.

The plague has already caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in several countries over the Indian Ocean in east Africa, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya Eritrea and Djibouti. Swarms have also spread into Tanzania, Uganda and now South Sudan.

Pakistan, which is facing the worst locust infestation in two decades, has declared a national emergency.

New Delhi is also sending civil servants to some of the most vulnerable areas in western and northern India to asses how prepared local authorities are to deal with any likely invasion of desert locusts, said the officials who cannot be named in line with government rules.

“We’re also monitoring the situation in Pakistan,” the first source said.

Indian and Pakistani authorities have met a number of times to review the overall situation, the sources said.

Asked if India would supply insecticides to Pakistan to help Islamabad deal with the locust outbreak, the first official said: “So far we haven’t received any request from Pakistan.”

India is already selling them to multiple countries.

“If Pakistan needs and our government allows, we can supply to Pakistan. We have manufacturing units in various countries. We can ramp up production of a particular insecticide depending on the demand,” said an official from an Indian pesticide company, who declined to be named.

Islamabad could overlook a ban on trade with its arch-rival to import insecticides from India.

Villages in India’s western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan states, which share a border with Pakistan’s desert areas, are especially susceptible to the locust invasion.

The last major surge was in 1993, when heavy rains created favourable breeding conditions for locusts along the India-Pakistan border.

...
Tags: locust, locust attack


Latest From Business

Representational image PTI photo

Gold eases, holds near seven-year peak over virus concerns

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw fears shortage of drugs due to Covid-19 outbreak

Representational image (PTI file)

Antitrust watchdog finds no proof of collusion by airlines to fix ticket prices

Workers at the 7Fresh supermarket restock the fridge in Beijing. Stores that offer online purchases are enjoying brisk sales as residents avoid going out during the current viral outbreak with authorities last week requiring people returning to the capital to self-quarantine at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation.AP photo

Demand for online food vendores surges in China over virus scare



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Demand for online food vendores surges in China over virus scare

Workers at the 7Fresh supermarket restock the fridge in Beijing. Stores that offer online purchases are enjoying brisk sales as residents avoid going out during the current viral outbreak with authorities last week requiring people returning to the capital to self-quarantine at home or in a concentrated area for medical observation.AP photo

Covid-19 could hamper global economic growth: IMF

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. AFP

Coal imports rise in November after three months of decline

Imports of thermal coal - used mainly for electricity generation - rose 12.3 per cent from a year ago to 17.65 million tonnes.

Auto sector apprehensive over coronavirus impact on component supply from China: SIAM

China's FAW Group firm automaker Haima Automobile also cancelled its scheduled press conference as top leadership team of the company could not make it to India.

Damanis to sell 2.3% in Avenue for over Rs 3,000 crore

The OFS will fetch Radhakishan S. Damani , Gopikishan S. Damani, Shrikantadevi R. Damani and Kirandevi G. Damani more than Rs 3,000 crore at the floor price, fixed at Rs 2,049 per share.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham