Business Other News 20 Jan 2020 India curbs on palm ...
Business, In Other News

India curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia: Mahathir rules out retaliation

REUTERS
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
India halted palm oil imports from its largest supplier in response to comments from Mahathir attacking India’s domestic policies
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
 Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

Langkawi: Malaysia will not take retaliatory trade action against India over its boycott of palm oil purchases amid a political row between the two countries, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday.

India, the world’s largest edible oil buyer, this month effectively halted imports from its largest supplier and the world’s second-biggest producer in response to comments from Mahathir attacking India’s domestic policies.

 

“We are too small to take retaliatory action,” Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia. “We have to find ways and means to overcome that,” he added.

The 94-year-old premier of Muslim-majority Malaysia has criticised New Delhi’s new religion-based citizenship law and also accused India of invading the disputed region of Kashmir.

Mahathir again criticised India’s citizenship law on Monday, saying he believed it was “grossly unfair”.

India has been Malaysia’s largest palm oil market for the past five years, presenting the Southeast Asian country with a major challenge in finding new buyers for its palm oil.

Benchmark Malaysian palm futures fell nearly 10% last week, their biggest weekly decline in more than 11 years.

New Delhi is also unhappy with Malaysia’s refusal to revoke permanent resident status for controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India.

Mahathir said even if the Indian government guarantees a fair trial, Naik faces the real threat of vigilante action and that Malaysia will only relocate the preacher if it can find a third country where he would be safe.

“If we can find a place for him, we will send him out.”

...
Tags: mahathir mohamad, palm oil imports


Related Stories

'Concerned but we need to be frank': Malaysia PM on India palm oil curbs

Latest From Business

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh cr on infra: Gadkari

The government has decided to offload 5 lakh tonne pulses from its buffer stock to both state governments as well as in the open market.

Govt plans to extend urad imports till June on likely domestic shortage: sources

Out of the net income of Rs 1,23,414 crore for the year 2018-19, the RBI had already transferred Rs 28,000 crore to the government as interim dividend in March 2019.

Interim dividend issue may come up in next RBI's board meeting

Oil prices had fallen back in the last two weeks.

Oil jumps to highest in more than a week after Libyan shutdowns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh cr on infra: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Govt plans to extend urad imports till June on likely domestic shortage: sources

The government has decided to offload 5 lakh tonne pulses from its buffer stock to both state governments as well as in the open market.

Interim dividend issue may come up in next RBI's board meeting

Out of the net income of Rs 1,23,414 crore for the year 2018-19, the RBI had already transferred Rs 28,000 crore to the government as interim dividend in March 2019.

Over 70 per cent dip in 100 days work under MGNREGA

Only 14,55,805 households, or 72% less, have completed 100 days of guaranteed employment till Jan. 19 against 52,59,912 in FY19.

Bank unions call two-day strike from Jan 31

The United Forum of Bank Unions has also called strike a three-day strike from March 11, and if the demands are not met, the UFBU has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham